Warm weather, rain expected ahead of outdoor NHL game this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes will host an outdoor ice hockey game on the campus of North Carolina State University against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

It will be the first time the Canes have participated in an outdoor game and the 28th National Hockey League team to play in one. They were originally scheduled to host the NHL Stadium Series in 2021, but the event was postponed due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weather will be mainly clear and cool for Saturday night's 8 p.m. faceoff, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s.

But weather conditions leading up to the game could make it challenging to have the ice arena ready for the outdoor matchup. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s each day through Friday, and rain is expected from Thursday night into Friday.

"I'm sure it's going to be awesome," Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho told NHL.com in March 2022. "I know the fans are excited, and us players too. The first time in Carolina and it's going to be awesome, so I can't wait for that."

Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said the team was thrilled to finally get the chance to safely host an outdoor game in Raleigh.

"Our fans have waited for this event since we announced it two years ago, and we know that their passion and energy will create an unbelievable atmosphere at Carter-Finley."

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal played against the Capitals in the 2011 Winter Classic when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"The outdoor experience is exactly what you think it'll be," he said.

For a lot of players, Staal said playing outdoors is what they grew up with and how they fell in love with the game.

"Being outside with your friends, playing the game and just having fun with it," he said. "Then you upgrade that to playing in front of 60,000 fans, doing it in the NHL, and it all comes together for a very special moment and a very special thing."

