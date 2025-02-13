The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Weekend storm has millions in US bracing for severe weather, snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly winter storm slides into Northeast after slamming Plains, Midwest with snow

A powerful and deadly winter storm that slammed the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday has pushed into the Northeast and New England , where it’s dumping a wintry mess of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain that will lead to slow travel on area roads and highways Thursday morning.

Officials have urged drivers to keep it slow on the roads or just stay home until conditions improve, if possible. Winter weather alerts remain in effect from Pennsylvania to Maine, and the system is expected to wind down later Thursday or Thursday evening.

This latest storm system also brought rounds of severe weather to the South , where at least one tornado was spotted amid a slew of Tornado Warnings that were issued across the region on Wednesday.

Weekend winter storm to bring heavy snow to Northeast, severe weather to South

The parade of powerful winter storms will continue through the weekend as more disruptive weather will slam the central and eastern U.S.

Snow will primarily target the Interstate 90 corridor from Des Moines , Iowa , to Chicago and eastward into New England. A good chunk of upstate New York and New England could potentially see another significant round of snowfall, possibly up to a foot, especially north of Boston .

Severe weather is also likely to erupt across the South and Southeast on Saturday and into Saturday night. Damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes will be possible. Just how high the tornado threat will be remains in question.

California wildfire victims face life-threatening flood threat

Flood alerts are posted up and down the California coast as torrential rain and mountain snow began moving into the state on Wednesday as part of yet another atmospheric river storm, bringing a high risk of flooding and landslides in areas recently affected by devastating wildfires.

Officials in Santa Barbara County issued an Evacuation Warning for areas within and near the Lake Fire burn scar ahead of the rain event because of the potential for flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides. Residents in these areas were warned to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Many areas forecast to see up to 8 inches or more of rain include burn-scar areas in Southern California, including the recent deadly Palisades and Eaton fires .

Watch: Residents escape wrath of tornado in Columbia, Mississippi

A tornado struck the town of Columbia, Mississippi, on Wednesday afternoon, and residents snapped videos of the twister while it quickly moved through the southern portion of the state.

Many of the town’s approximately 5,000 residents had a front-row seat to the twister and captured the powerful event on their cell phones. In the videos, debris can be seen being thrown into the air as the tornado touched down in mixed-use areas of Columbia.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.