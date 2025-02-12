Winter storm threatens 10 million with severe weather as strong tornadoes, damaging wind possible

The winter storm bringing heavy snow and ice to parts of the Midwest is also bringing severe weather to parts of the South and Southeast on Wednesday, threatening strong tornadoes and damaging wind.

The area of greatest concern covers large portions of southern Mississippi and Alabama from Hattiesburg to Montgomery, which has been raised to a Level 3 out of 5 threat.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

A wider threat area of severe storms stretches from Lake Charles, Louisiana to Atlanta.

While the focus will be on any severe weather, heavy rain and flash flooding will also be a concern for additional places in the Southeast.

Severe weather timing:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the first round of thunderstorms and heavy rain will move across Louisiana and Mississippi. In the afternoon, these storms might get strong enough to bring damaging winds and even strong tornadoes across central and southern Mississippi and Alabama.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected in the same areas during the evening and overnight.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of southwestern Alabama, southern Mississippi and southern Louisiana until late Wednesday evening.

A list of active tornado watches.

The strength of these storms will depend on how many develop earlier in the afternoon. Greater storm coverage would deplete atmospheric energy and reduce the nighttime threat, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The severe weather threat lessens heading into Thursday morning, with southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida panhandle around Tallahassee, being the areas of greatest concern.

Flash flood concerns across a swathe of the Southeast

Heavy rain fell on Tuesday from Texas to North Carolina. Between 1–4 inches of rain were recorded and minor flooding was reported in northern Alabama.

Photos from the Florence, Alabama police department show road closures due to flooding after multiple rounds of rain.

The greatest risk for flash flooding covers parts of the interior Southeast from Alexandria to Asheville, North Carolina, which is still recovering from the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene.

The Atlanta metro area is also included in this Level 2 out of 4 threat for flash floods.

Multiple inches of rain are expected to fall from portions of Louisiana through southwest North Carolina from Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Flash flood threat across the Southeast

A brief pause in the rain is expected on Friday before another potential winter storm moves into the region this weekend.

