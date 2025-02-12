Weekend winter storm to bring heavy snow to Northeast, severe weather to South

The seemingly endless cycle of snow, torrential rain and disruptive weather will continue this weekend as another powerful storm system lashes the central and eastern U.S., with the added threat of a multiday severe weather outbreak.

Unlike the previous storms this week, the weekend storm will rapidly strengthen over the Deep South rather than waiting until it nears the East Coast, the FOX Forecast Center said. The jet stream, which has been guiding each winter storm, will take on a more amplified dip across the South instead of remaining relatively flat.

Here's what we know about another powerful storm that will impact the country this weekend.

Because this low-pressure system will be stronger and farther south than previous storms, it will generate widespread rain on its eastern side as it tracks northward toward the Northeast.

This will significantly limit, but not completely eliminate, the potential for snow. Most snowfall will not develop until the system taps into colder air over the Midwest, upstate New York and New England.

Here's a look at the snow potential in the North this weekend.

Moderate-to-heavy snow will primarily target the Interstate 90 corridor from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago and eastward into New England. A good chunk of upstate New York and New England could potentially see another significant round of snowfall, possibly up to a foot, especially north of Boston. Additionally, strong winds could create treacherous travel conditions.

For cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, the same cold front fueling severe storms in the South could hold together as it moves north, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Storms move into the East on Sunday.

Some computer forecast models even suggest moderate warming could lead to scattered thunderstorms, a complete 180 degrees from the wintry conditions seen earlier in the week.

Dangerous severe weather threat expected in South on Saturday

This storm system will also generate severe thunderstorms across the South and Southeast on Saturday. All severe weather threats – including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes – will be possible.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 on the severe storm risk scale for portions of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Here's a look at the severe storm threat in the Southeast on Saturday.

In addition to the severe storms, another round of substantial rain will lead to a widespread risk for flash flooding across the South and Ohio Valley.

The ground will already be saturated thanks to the rain that's falling now, and this additional round of storms will very easily cause rainfall rates high enough to create numerous flood concerns.

Here's a look at the flash flood threat in the East this weekend.

With many details still evolving, rapid forecast changes are likely, so stay tuned to FOX Weather for updates.