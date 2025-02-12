Watch: Residents escape wrath of tornado in Columbia, Mississippi

COLUMBIA, Miss. – A late afternoon tornado struck the town of Columbia, Mississippi, on Wednesday, as residents snapped videos of the twister while it quickly moved through the southern portion of the state.

Many of the town’s approximately 5,000 residents had a front row seat to the twister and captured the powerful event on their cell phones.

In the videos, debris can be seen being thrown into the air as the tornado touched down in mixed-use areas of Columbia.

"You're looking back toward between Broad Street and Church Street around East Avenue," two-term mayor Justin McKenzie could be heard telling viewers on Facebook and those standing by his side. "Law enforcement now is reporting that there is some kind of debris in the tornado. Boy, that's not a huge one, but I gather it has dropped down after entering into the town."

Cody Stevens was one of the many of the local residents who was out and about on what felt like a warm spring day before the storms moved through.

"Just narrowly avoided a tornado right outside Columbia, MS. I’m going go change my underwear now," Stevens stated after coming face-to-face with the twister.

According to local officials, several businesses and homes were damaged, but fortunately, no significant injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath after the storm.

The town's police and emergency management teams conducted a survey of the area, while power crews worked to restore electricity to more than 100 customers in the affected region.

The tornado occurred on what was considered to be an Enhanced Risk day by the Storm Prediction Center across several southern states.

Communities in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were placed under a Tornado Watches through the late evening due to the threat of rotating supercells.

A particularly dangerous Tornado Warning was issued for communities around Thomasville, Alabama, where radar detected significant debris lofted more than 15,000 feet in the air.

Following the storm, scattered power outages were reported and photos from the Coffeeville area, north of Mobile, showed several trees and power lines down.

Authorities will likely need the help of sunlight to continue their assessments to determine the full extent of the damage in Alabama.

Despite the widespread storm threat zone, there were less than a handful of reports of confirmed tornadoes through Wednesday evening, during what has been a down year for tornadic activity across the country as a whole.