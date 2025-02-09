The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Parade of powerful winter storms to sweep across US this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Parade of winter storms to impact travel across US this week

A series of winter storms is getting ready to sweep across the U.S. this week, putting hundreds of millions of people on alert for heavy snow and ice.

The first winter weather alerts have been issued for about 20 million people from the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic ahead of the first storm. Forecasters are warning of treacherous driving conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in Kansas.

Dangerous travel conditions are also expected during the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes along the Interstate 95 corridor in Washington and Baltimore.

Southeast braces for flooding rain from series of storms

A long-duration period of torrential rain is about to unfold across the Southeast this week, raising concerns of flash flooding across multiple states.

A series of storms, fueled by deep tropical moisture, will bring repeated rounds of downpours through midweek.

And as each system pushes through, the risk of flooding will increase.

The FOX Forecast Center said that by the end of the week, rain totals could reach 5-8 inches in the Southeast, with parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee expected to see the highest amounts.

Watch: Golden retriever rescued after being swept out to sea

A British lifeboat crew saved a golden retriever that had been swept out to sea off the southern coast of Wales. A video recorded during the rescue shows the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescue crew speeding toward the dog as she was paddling in the Briston Channel on Feb. 1.

The dog, named Seren, appeared exhausted when the rescue crew reached her. Rescuers noted that the tidal current was pulling the poor pup farther out to sea.

