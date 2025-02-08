Watch: Golden retriever rescued after being swept out to sea

PORTHCAWL, Wales - A British lifeboat crew saved a golden retriever that had been swept out to sea off the southern coast of Wales.

Footage of the rescue shows the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) rescue crew speeding toward the dog as she was paddling in the Bristol Channel on Feb. 1.

The dog, named Seren, appeared exhausted when the rescue crew reached her. The RNLI noted that the tidal current was pulling Seren farther out to sea.

Once in the boat, Seren could be seen laying down and being comforted next to one of her rescuers.

"Hello, little girl - oy!" a rescuer says.

She was then brought back to shore to be reunited with her owner, Andrea.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Andrea said the poor pup found herself in this predicament after a startling noise caused her to jump out of her car and then book it toward the sea.