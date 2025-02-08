Search
Watch: Golden retriever rescued after being swept out to sea

The pup's owner said the animal was startled by a noise, which caused her to jump out of her car and then book it toward the sea.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A British lifeboat crew saved a golden retriever that had been swept out to sea off the southern coast of Wales on Feb. 1.

PORTHCAWL, Wales - A British lifeboat crew saved a golden retriever that had been swept out to sea off the southern coast of Wales.

Footage of the rescue shows the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) rescue crew speeding toward the dog as she was paddling in the Bristol Channel on Feb. 1.

The dog, named Seren, appeared exhausted when the rescue crew reached her. The RNLI noted that the tidal current was pulling Seren farther out to sea.

Seren being pulled out of the water.

(Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Once in the boat, Seren could be seen laying down and being comforted next to one of her rescuers.

"Hello, little girl - oy!" a rescuer says.

Seren in the rescue boat.

(Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) via Storyful / FOX Weather)

She was then brought back to shore to be reunited with her owner, Andrea.

A rescuer bringing Seren back to shore.

(Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Andrea said the poor pup found herself in this predicament after a startling noise caused her to jump out of her car and then book it toward the sea.

