Tar balls wash ashore along Florida beaches ahead of spring break season

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Beachgoers in South Florida are on alert after tar balls began washing up on the coast between West Palm Beach and Miami-Dade County on Saturday, causing concern among residents of potential environmental damage.

The Coast Guard said it was actively investigating the source of the oily substance, for which similar events in the past have been connected to large vessels.

Officials along some beaches advised swimmers to stay out of the water, though the sand portions of the beaches remained open for sunbathers.

Some visitors were seen walking with oily slicks on their feet, which made for an unpleasant and potentially hazardous beach day.

"Earlier today, DFB Ocean Rescue reported that balls of tar were washing up on the shoreline. This is being reported as far north as Boynton Beach, and down to the city of Fort Lauderdale. Red flags are up to warn swimmers about water conditions. Environmental experts have not advised closing the beach at this time and are closely monitoring the situation," the City of Deerfield Beach said in a statement.

The tar ball sightings on the state’s east coast coincide with reports of a red tide affecting parts of the Gulf Coast.

Health departments in Southwest Florida have issued alerts warning that toxins from red tide may be unhealthy and trigger respiratory symptoms, such as coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath.

While the exact duration of the red tide events remains uncertain, marine experts have noted it is rather early in the year for such an extensive bloom, which is likely the result of hurricanes during the 2024 season.

The events on both coasts have arrived weeks before the busy spring break season begins in late February.

An estimated 31 million visitors annually flock to the Sunshine State during the second quarter of the year, generating billions of dollars in tax revenue.

Likewise, officials along Florida's southeast coast have not provided a timeline for when the threat from the tar balls will subside.

Coastal communities are largely at the mercy of ocean currents, which, if the pollutants are carried far enough from the shoreline, could enter the Gulf Stream and be transported northward along the southeastern coastline.

The Coast Guard reminds local residents and visitors to follow the advice of local governments regarding whether or not to venture into the ocean.