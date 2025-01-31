Red tide triggers health alerts along Florida’s Gulf Coast following active hurricane season

SANIBEL, Fla. - A large red tide bloom in the Gulf of Mexico is raising concerns across Southwest Florida, with several popular beaches now under health alerts.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Karenia brevis, the organism responsible for the red tide, was detected in at least 75 samples recently collected from along the Gulf Coast.

Several beaches in Lee County are under a health alert, but general warnings stretch from around Tampa to the Keys.

"The public should exercise caution in and around these areas," the Florida Department of Health in Lee County stated. "Do not wade or swim in or around red tide. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes. Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated."

SATELLITE DATA SHOWS RISING THREAT OF RED TIDE FOR FLORIDA GULF COAST

Officials say the red tide bloom is expanding, but the event is not unexpected, as NOAA satellites have been tracking significant levels of chlorophyll following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, powerful tropical cyclones can lead to the vertical mixing of seawater, which can cause upticks in photosynthesis.

This biological process produces blooms of algae, which can have both good and bad effects, depending on the type of phytoplankton species involved.

Local officials advise against harvesting shellfish in the immediate area and have linked fish kills in Sarasota, Lee, Collier and Monroe counties to the red tide.

As air temperatures rise, red tide concerns are expected to grow from west-central Florida southward to the Keys.

TOXIC ALGAE BLOOM BECOMING DEADLY FOR SEA LIONS, DOLPHINS PACIFIC OCEAN

The American Lung Association states that humans exposed to the toxins can experience respiratory symptoms, which include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, wheezing and shortness of breath.

In more severe cases, red tide has been linked to impairment of some cognitive abilities, for which the best remedies are known to be over-the-counter antihistamines.

Officials did not state how long they expect the bloom to continue as the phenomenon is subject to factors such as the availability of nutrients and ocean currents.

The Florida Department of Health advised coastal residents nearest to peak concentrations in Lee County to close their windows and run air conditioning systems to increase ventilation.