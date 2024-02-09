The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms, flooding possible in South this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

South faces severe weather, flooding threats

A pair of storm systems will bring a threat of both severe weather and flooding to the South. With Mardi Gras in full swing, some celebrants might find themselves occasionally dancing in the rain, with a risk of severe weather on Sunday night. However, the wettest of this weekend’s weather is expected to be north of New Orleans in a swath from Texas to Tennessee.

The excessive rainfall outlook for the next three days in the South.

(FOX Weather)



Potential nor’easter could bring snow to Northeast next week

Record-high temperatures are expected across the Northeast this weekend ahead of a possible nor’easter that could bring snow to the region next week. The forecast is still coming into focus, but major cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Pittsburgh, could all see snow with this storm.

The snow potential for the Northeast next week.

(FOX Weather)



Unusually warm winter leads to tornadoes in unusual places

Temperatures that you would typically see in the spring have dominated much of the U.S. during the heart of winter. This has resulted in severe weather in places that don’t normally see it in February. Both California and Wisconsin saw tornadoes this week.

"Scarf bombing" has taken off as a way to help people stay warm during harsh weather. Here’s the story behind it.

