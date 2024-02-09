Search
Earthquake rocks Big Island of Hawaii

Preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake was felt as far away as the island of Oahu, near Honolulu.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Hawaii rocked by earthquake

HONOLULU – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred just after 10 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located a little more than a mile southwest of the town of Pahala at a depth of nearly 23 miles.

USGS data about the location and magnitude of an earthquake in Hawaii on Feb. 9, 2024.

USGS data about the location and magnitude of an earthquake in Hawaii on Feb. 9, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake was felt as far away as the island of Oahu, near Honolulu. 

Preliminary measurements noted the quake was a magnitude 6.3, but the measurement was revised to be a magnitude 5.7 soon after.

A map showing where the Feb. 9, 2024, earthquake in Hawaii was felt.
(FOX Weather)

 

This developing story will be updated.

