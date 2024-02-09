Earthquake rocks Big Island of Hawaii

HONOLULU – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred just after 10 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located a little more than a mile southwest of the town of Pahala at a depth of nearly 23 miles.

Preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake was felt as far away as the island of Oahu, near Honolulu.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Preliminary measurements noted the quake was a magnitude 6.3, but the measurement was revised to be a magnitude 5.7 soon after.

A map showing where the Feb. 9, 2024, earthquake in Hawaii was felt.

(FOX Weather)



This developing story will be updated.