The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storm threatens East, South with all kinds of dangerous weather

East, South to feel impacts of massive storm this weekend

From New England to Texas, a powerful storm will bring just about every type of dangerous weather to the eastern U.S. this weekend. Rain and snow will be the most widely seen impact. Dangerous winds are possible along parts of the Northeast coast, while the South deals with the threat of severe storms.

The weekend weather outlook for the eastern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Northwest bracing for new atmospheric river storm

Heavy rain and snow are returning to the Pacific Northwest this weekend as another atmospheric river storm arrives in the region. Upwards of 5 inches of rain is expected along the coasts of Washington, Oregon and northern California. Meanwhile, over a foot of snow is possible in the highest elevations.

The precipitation forecast for the Northwest through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



