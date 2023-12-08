Rare High Wind Watch issued for New York City area as Northeast braces for powerful weekend storm

The Northeast is now on the clock for impacts associated with a storm system that can be traced back to the recent deadly flooding in the Pacific Northwest.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the main low-pressure center will develop over the weekend after producing storms across the South and quickly deepen.

Snow, rain and gusty winds will all be possible, but due to abnormally warm temperatures, impacts will vary by location in the Northeast and New England.

Local National Weather Service offices have issued various weather alerts, from a Winter Storm Watch, to a Flood Watch and even a High Wind Watch.

Latest storm system headlines

Here's what you need to know.

Storm timing

Precipitation is expected to approach western regions of the Northeast on Saturday and make it to the Interstate 95 corridor by Sunday.

This means cities such as Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, will be the first to see the rain before it slides eastward.

On Sunday, everyone from the Appalachians to the coast will feel the impacts of either rain, snow or non-thunderstorm gusty winds.

Sunday's forecast.

This includes New York City, Philadelphia and Boston, where travel delays will likely stretch from Sunday through the beginning of the workweek.

All the precipitation is expected to clear the coast by late Monday, but winds will remain elevated into Tuesday.

Weather alerts

Impacts from the storm system will vary by location, with some communities seeing rain and snow while others will just see precipitation in the liquid variety.

Forecast models show nearly everyone will see gusty winds, but those along the coast are more vulnerable to higher gusts.

Due to the winter weather threat, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of upstate New York and Vermont.

Snowfall accumulations of between 5 and 10 inches are possible with locally higher amounts of precipitation in the higher elevations. Snowfall rates are expected to be the heaviest Monday morning.

The snowfall forecast.

All the frozen precipitation is expected to stay west and northwest of Interstate 95, and slightly more than 300,000 people are under winter weather alerts.

A much more impactful element of the storm system will be the rainfall, with more than 40 million under flood alerts into the upcoming workweek.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, with higher amounts possible.

Nearly three dozen river gauges were either near or above flood stage before the storm system even started impacting the Northeast.

Flood alerts.

An element of the storm system that is expected to continue to grow on the impact scale is its winds.

So far, about 2.5 million people are under wind alerts, but that number is expected to grow as the event approaches.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of 30-40 mph will be widespread Sunday evening, with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph.

Parts of New York, Maine and Massachusetts are under a High Wind Watch and face the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

It is the first time in nearly three years a High Wind Watch has been issued for any of the New York City boroughs.

Blue indicates a High Wind Watch.

Impacts

From Sunday into Monday, the greatest impacts will be on travelers, power lines and holiday decorations.

In the higher elevations of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, several inches of snow will likely reduce visibilities and make travel treacherous on rural roadways.

Those who do not see frozen precipitation will be dealing with heavy rainfall with slick streets and blustery conditions.

Boston Logan International Airport and all major airports in the NYC metro will not be immune from the weather.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, there is a possibility of significant delays at the major hubs during the second half of the weekend and early into the workweek.

Communities that see downed trees and gusty winds will be subject to power outages.

Falling branches begin to start causing issues when winds reach around 40 mph – the strength of a weak tropical storm.

The event could be the most significant weather system to impact the power grid since Hurricane Lee knocked out electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in September.

In addition to vulnerable power lines, the blustery conditions will likely be strong enough to damage outdoor holiday decorations. Christmas inflatables and trees can be susceptible to high winds if not properly secured.

A Christmas tree outside the White House fell in the days before its official lighting ceremony after winds reached just over 40 mph.