The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Northeast faces flood threat from dangerous weather combo

Northeast faces flood threat from dangerous weather combo

Heavy rain, melting snow and major warmup are forecast to overlap in the Northeast, fueling a growing flood threat for millions in the week ahead. The first round of rain is expected Monday afternoon, with a second storm system providing an even more significant soaking by Wednesday. The greatest flood risk will be in areas with snow on the ground after the multiple rounds of winter weather since Thanksgiving.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast.

Southern California fire weather threat returns

Southern California is forecast to experience potentially damaging Santa Ana winds through midweek, fueling a critical fire threat for the mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and San Diego counties. These strong winds are forecast to have the biggest impacts on the region beginning Monday night and continuing through Wednesday evening. High winds and relative humidity in the single digits could cause any sparks to quickly spread into a dangerous wildfire.

The fire weather alerts for Southern California through Wednesday.

Flooding threatens New Orleans metro on Monday

A rainy start to the week is triggering the threat of flash flooding for millions across the South, including for those in the New Orleans metro. While most of the rain will be beneficial, heavier and persistent downpours could trigger flash flooding. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has posted a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk for the central Gulf Coast on Monday, including New Orleans. That threat shifts east and covers the Atlanta area on Tuesday.

The multiday flash flood threat across the South.

Storm Darragh leaves at least 2 dead in the UK

A ferocious storm battering Ireland and the United Kingdom this weekend turned deadly as wind gusts topped 80-90 mph. At least two people were killed in England when trees were toppled during the storm’s ferocious winds, according to local police. More than a half-million people were without power across Ireland and the U.K. at the height of the storm Saturday, but outage numbers dramatically dropped on Sunday.

Tuesday marks 3-year anniversary of deadly Mayfield, Kentucky, EF-4 tornado

This week marks three years since the deadliest tornado outbreak in Kentucky history. On. Dec. 10, 2021, 24 people lost their lives in Mayfield when a long-track EF-4 tornado devastated the town, leaving it almost unrecognizable. Dozens of others were killed across the state as the twister's path of destruction stretched an astounding 165.7 miles across 19 counties in just three hours.

Are you afraid of the weather? Friday the 13th closes out the workweek

This Friday marks the fearful day of Friday the 13th. Did you know the fear of tornadoes or hurricanes is called lilapsophobia? What about the fear of thunder and lightning being called astraphobia? No matter which type of extreme weather you're afraid of, FOX Weather has you covered with a list of 13 weather-related fears as we get ready to face another Friday the 13th at the end of the upcoming workweek.

