Are you afraid of the weather? Here are 13 weather-related fears for Friday the 13th

The American Psychological Association defines a phobia, which is now called an anxiety disorder, as "a persistent and irrational fear of a specific situation, object or activity which is consequently either strenuously avoided or endured with marked distress."

People who have a fear of heights are acrophobic, while people who fear darkness are nyctophobic. Triskaidekaphobia is anxiety related to and the avoidance of the number 13. A fear that is specifically rooted in a Friday that falls on the 13th day of a month is called paraskevidekatriaphobia.

A Gallup poll found that 25% of Americans are very or somewhat superstitious of Friday the 13th, but a study published in the Bulletin of The American Meteorological Society found that the weather makes more Americans nervous than a date on the calendar – 85% of respondents said they had some degree of fear about severe weather and 40% said they had a moderate degree of fear.

Phobias related to nature and the environment are one of five subclassifications of fears outlined by the APA.

According to the APA, people are resilient and over time, sometimes with help, most can bounce back from weather-related trauma. People who suffer from these disorders can experience panic, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, trembling and a strong desire to get away wrote MentalHeatlh.gov.

ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH STORM ANXIETY WHEN SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS

Fear of tornadoes or hurricanes

An unhealthy fear of tornadoes or hurricanes is called lilapsophobia. The AMS study also showed that more than 40% of people had a fear of tornadoes and tropical storms. People who suffer from this phobia can live their lives like they are constantly under threat. Exposure therapy is a common treatment, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Conquering this phobia led FOX Weather’s Kendall Smith to a career in meteorology. You can read more about her experience here.

Fear of thunder and lightning

An unhealthy fear of thunder and lightning is called astraphobia. More than 90% of AMS study respondents said they have suffered from astraphobia, and the Cleveland Clinic reported that it is one of the most common specific phobias.

Talk or exposure therapy and medication can help ease the symptoms. Meteorologists also suggest weather education to ease anxiety. Read more about how to deal with storm anxiety here.

WHY YOU SHOULD RUSH INDOOR WHEN YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER

Fear of wind and drafts

An unhealthy fear of wind and drafts is called ancraphobia. While 90% of people in the AMS study said they have feared high winds at some point, irrational fear of wind is quite rare.

WHAT MAKES THE WIND HOWL?

Fear of snow

An unhealthy fear of snow is called chinophobia. Nearly 80% of respondents in the AMS study said they have feared heavy snow. Several people with this fear suffered snow-related trauma like losing someone to a car accident in the snow.

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR FAMILY, HOME AND CAR FOR A WINTER STORM

Fear of rain

Ombrophobia is the fear of rain, which includes heavy rain, acid rain, germs in rain and flooding rain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

CAN JOINT PAIN REALLY HELP YOU PREDICT THE RAIN?

Other weather-related fears

Pluviophobia – fear of weather related to rain and storms

– fear of weather related to rain and storms Antlophobia – fear of flooding

– fear of flooding Heliophoibia – fear of the sun

– fear of the sun Thermophobia – fear of heat

– fear of heat Cryophobia – fear of cold, ice or frost

– fear of cold, ice or frost Nephophobia – fear of clouds

– fear of clouds Homichlophobia – fear of fog

– fear of fog Iridophobia – fear of rainbows

If you or someone you know suffers from these disorders, please seek the help of a medical professional or licensed therapist.