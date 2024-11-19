White House Christmas tree selected from Helene-ravaged North Carolina farm

NEWLAND, N.C. – A tree farm in western North Carolina will provide the White House’s Christmas tree from what was a hard-hit area of the state during Hurricane Helene.

The owner of Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm in Newland, North Carolina, said they have never been selected to supply the nation’s Christmas tree, but doing so is an honor not only for the family but also for the entire region.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to represent the Christmas tree growers of America, by continuing the tradition of providing a farm-grown Christmas tree to the White House Blue Room, which will be viewed by millions of people," Sam Cartner, owner of the tree farm, said.

The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association reports that thousands of the important cash crop were damaged or destroyed during the September hurricane, with many harvesters still reeling from its impacts.

Growers in the Tar Heel State produce nearly a quarter of the real Christmas trees grown in the U.S. every year, but despite the year’s hardships, there aren’t expected to be any shortfalls around the country.

"If one region of the country has a problem, the other regions of the country typically don’t, and that is the case here," Tim O’Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, stated. "There is no other spot that’s dealing with the challenges of North Carolina. And ultimately, the best way to help the farmers in North Carolina is by buying a real tree."

The State of North Carolina is working with farmers to ensure that products make their way out of the mountains as the selling season enters high gear.

The Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm was not immune from the hurricane’s flooding and gusty winds, but it is not stopping the holiday spirit.

"What we’re really excited about is the industry and [about] the Fraser fir being recognized as the top Christmas tree in the nation, and we’re excited to promote the industry and get recognized for our green product that’s totally recyclable – and [it’s] good for the environment and good for families," Cartner told FOX News Digital.

The White House’s tree is expected to arrive at its final destination next week when a horse-drawn carriage will carry the 20-foot-tall Fraser fir to be inspected by the First Lady.

The tree is often the centerpiece of the White House's Blue Room, which is traditionally used for receptions and other large ceremonies.

In 2023, 98 Christmas trees with dozens of wreaths and strips of garland decorated the White House grounds.