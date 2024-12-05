Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New Blizzard Warnings issued as winter storm races across US

Today's top weather news for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024: Crashes and power outages are mounting as a powerful winter storm sweeps across the U.S., prompting a new Blizzard Warning in Erie, Pennsylvania.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:04

Weather in America: December 5, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Crashes, power outages mount as winter storm prompts new Blizzard Warnings

Millions of people from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are facing another blast of winter weather as a powerful winter storm races across the U.S. bringing life-threatening snow squalls and near-blizzard conditions to regions that were just slammed by the first significant lake-effect snowstorm of the season.

Winter weather alerts stretch from Wisconsin to Maine, including Blizzard Warnings in portions of West Virginia and Maryland in the mid-Atlantic, as well as a new Blizzard Warning that has Erie, Pennsylvania, on alert for dangerous travel and whiteout conditions.

This image shows one of the crashes reported on Highway 40 near Holland, Michigan, during a winter storm on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

This image shows one of the crashes reported on Highway 40 near Holland, Michigan, during a winter storm on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

(Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers / FOX Weather)

Frigid air sticking around as coldest air of the season blankets US

Another blast of arctic air has charged into the U.S., with wind chills making it feel below zero across portions of the Plains and Upper Midwest.

Cold temperatures will also be pushing into the Northeast and will be sticking around into the weekend, with low temperatures falling into the teens in New York City and along the Interstate 95 corridor.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures across the U.S. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures across the U.S. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Rounds of tropical rain, thunderstorms to slow travel in South

A weekslong stretch of dry weather across Texas and the northern Gulf Coast is coming to an end this week as the region faces the threat of rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms over the next several days.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the South through Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the South through Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Watch: Pennsylvania milk truck driver narrowly escapes death in dramatic snowy train collision

A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm.

The harrowing incident on Monday was captured on video in Erie and shows the truck stranded on snowy tracks before being obliterated by the oncoming train.

A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm. The harrowing incident on Monday was captured on video in Erie and shows the truck stranded on snowy tracks before being obliterated by the oncoming train. 01:04

Watch: Train slams into milk truck stuck on snowy Pennsylvania tracks

A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm. The harrowing incident on Monday was captured on video in Erie and shows the truck stranded on snowy tracks before being obliterated by the oncoming train.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...