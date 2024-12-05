The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New Blizzard Warnings issued as winter storm races across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Crashes, power outages mount as winter storm prompts new Blizzard Warnings

Millions of people from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are facing another blast of winter weather as a powerful winter storm races across the U.S. bringing life-threatening snow squalls and near- blizzard conditions to regions that were just slammed by the first significant lake-effect snowstorm of the season.

Winter weather alerts stretch from Wisconsin to Maine , including Blizzard Warnings in portions of West Virginia and Maryland in the mid-Atlantic, as well as a new Blizzard Warning that has Erie , Pennsylvania, on alert for dangerous travel and whiteout conditions.

Frigid air sticking around as coldest air of the season blankets US

Another blast of arctic air has charged into the U.S., with wind chills making it feel below zero across portions of the Plains and Upper Midwest.

Cold temperatures will also be pushing into the Northeast and will be sticking around into the weekend, with low temperatures falling into the teens in New York City and along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Rounds of tropical rain, thunderstorms to slow travel in South

A weekslong stretch of dry weather across Texas and the northern Gulf Coast is coming to an end this week as the region faces the threat of rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms over the next several days.

Watch: Pennsylvania milk truck driver narrowly escapes death in dramatic snowy train collision

A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm .

The harrowing incident on Monday was captured on video in Erie and shows the truck stranded on snowy tracks before being obliterated by the oncoming train.

