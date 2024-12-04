Watch: Pennsylvania milk truck driver narrowly escapes death in dramatic snowy train collision

ERIE, Pa. – A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm.

The harrowing incident on Monday was captured on video in Erie and shows the truck stranded on snowy tracks before being obliterated by the oncoming train.

Footage from stunned bystander Tim Whipple shows the dramatic moment as the truck was obliterated by the oncoming train. The truck driver miraculously escaped the cab just moments before the impact.

"Oh my God," Whipple exclaimed in shock, his voice captured on video moments after the devastating collision.

The crash took place during a historic lake-effect snowstorm that dumped nearly 32 inches of snow on Erie between Friday and Monday. This extreme snowfall ranks as the city's sixth-highest four-day snow total ever recorded.

Unfortunately, the severe weather conditions are not over yet.

A Lake-Effect Snow Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Saturday. An additional 10-18 inches of snow is expected, with higher amounts localized in persistent snow bands.