Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Pennsylvania milk truck driver narrowly escapes death in dramatic snowy train collision

The crash took place during a historic lake-effect snowstorm that dumped nearly 32 inches of snow on Erie between Friday and Monday. This extreme snowfall ranks as the city's third-highest four-day snow total ever recorded.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Footage from stunned bystander Tim Whipple shows the dramatic moment as the stranded milk truck was obliterated by an oncoming train in Erie on Monday. 01:04

Watch: Train slams into milk truck stuck on snowy Pennsylvania tracks

Footage from stunned bystander Tim Whipple shows the dramatic moment as the stranded milk truck was obliterated by an oncoming train in Erie on Monday.

ERIE, Pa. – A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm.

The harrowing incident on Monday was captured on video in Erie and shows the truck stranded on snowy tracks before being obliterated by the oncoming train.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm.

A shocking video captures the moment a train plows into a stranded milk truck.

(Tim Whipple / TMX)

Footage from stunned bystander Tim Whipple shows the dramatic moment as the truck was obliterated by the oncoming train. The truck driver miraculously escaped the cab just moments before the impact.

"Oh my God," Whipple exclaimed in shock, his voice captured on video moments after the devastating collision.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A milk truck driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic train collision in Pennsylvania amid an epic lake-effect snowstorm.

The truck driver miraculously escaped the cab just moments before the impact.

(Tim Whipple / TMX)

The crash took place during a historic lake-effect snowstorm that dumped nearly 32 inches of snow on Erie between Friday and Monday. This extreme snowfall ranks as the city's sixth-highest four-day snow total ever recorded.

Unfortunately, the severe weather conditions are not over yet

Blizzard Warnings have been issued in parts of the mid-Atlantic as a new powerful winter storm gets set to blast millions of people from the Great Lakes to the Northeast with more snow and wind days after a lake-effect snowstorm. 08:02

Blizzard Warnings issued as winter storm to blast Northeast, mid-Atlantic with more snow, wind

Blizzard Warnings have been issued in parts of the mid-Atlantic as a new powerful winter storm gets set to blast millions of people from the Great Lakes to the Northeast with more snow and wind days after a lake-effect snowstorm.

A Lake-Effect Snow Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Saturday. An additional 10-18 inches of snow is expected, with higher amounts localized in persistent snow bands.

Tags
Loading...