Hawaii beachgoers injured while surviving harrowing encounter with massive waves

Three men were lucky to survive after being battered by powerful waves crashing onto Ke Iki Beach in northern Oahu Friday.

Video of the frightening encounter showed waves reaching three stories high, making the men appear minuscule right before slamming into them on the Hawaii beach.

"This video speaks volumes to how dangerous it can be," said officials with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department.

Matt Moore, who filmed the ordeal, told HawaiiNewsNow that he was filming the rising surf at Ke Iki Beach that day around 2:30 p.m. when he saw the men on the rocks. In the video, people can be heard shouting at the men to get out.

"You fall on this reef here, you’re cut," Moore told the station. "There’s no, like, skinned knee. It’s lacerations. It’s like going through a meat grinder."

A High Surf Warning had been issued by the National Weather Service that day, and warnings near the area were posted to alert beachgoers of the hazardous conditions on the beach.

Ocean Safety officials noted that, despite the close call, the men were safe.

"Fortunately these three young men went home tonight, but they were seriously cut up," they said.