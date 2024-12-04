Rounds of tropical rain, thunderstorms to slow travel in the South

HOUSTON - A weekslong stretch of dry weather across Texas and the northern U.S. Gulf Coast is coming to an end this week as the region faces the threat of rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms over the next several days.

The FOX Forecast Center said a weak area of low pressure is expected to develop close to the coast, and that will help funnel a surge of moisture in from the southern Gulf of Mexico.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the South.

(FOX Weather)



"Remember, we talk about Gulf moisture throughout hurricane season as it is playing a key role, and, again, tropical development," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "But in this situation, it's different. It's just going to bring in much-needed rain to much of the area."

That moisture, along with the proximity of a cold front, will trigger the threat of heavy rain and storms across southeastern Texas and Louisiana.

A few inches of rain are possible in those locations through Wednesday night.

"So, understand that (Wednesday) it is going to be a bit soggy if you're traveling in Dallas, Houston and Jackson (Mississippi)," Smith continued.

This graphic shows the forecast in the South over the next several days.

(FOX Weather)



Impacts to travel have already been reported as of Wednesday morning after a ground stop due to thunderstorms was implemented at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

After that the front is then expected to stall along or south of the Gulf Coast, which could potentially keep threats of rain and storms in the forecast along the coast and in South Texas through the end of the workweek.

Over the weekend the FOX Forecast Center said moisture will once again surge north ahead of another disturbance moving in from the Southwest.

That will then trigger more rounds of heavy rain from Texas to Georgia, where a few inches of rain is possible.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat over the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



"We're not dealing with anything in the way of severe weather, which is good news," Smith said. "But, it is going to potentially lead to some areas of flooding concern."

By the time we get through the weekend, a swath of more than 3 inches of rain is likely to fall from Texas through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.