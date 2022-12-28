Search

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: The great dig-out continues after deadly Buffalo blizzard

Start your day with the latest weather news – Deaths related to the Buffalo blizzard continue to mount, and the New Year’s Eve forecast looks damp for many Americans.

By Aaron Barker , Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Road to recovery: Buffalo, New York, digging out after historic blizzard

Cleanup is underway across Buffalo, New York, after a historic and deadly blizzard that dropped several feet of snow and crippled the region on Christmas.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, and there are only two days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Buffalo’s driving ban lifted in wake of deadly blizzard

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said Buffalo’s driving ban which has been in effect since the powerful and deadly blizzard on Christmas was lifted on Thursday morning. The ban has been replaced with a travel advisory.

The death toll from the blizzard that crippled the Buffalo area over the holiday weekend was nearing 40 as of Wednesday night. Many of those deaths were people whose bodies were found outside, according to officials. FOX Weather winter storm specialist Tom Niziol said several factors came together to make this storm catastrophic.

Buffalo City Hall above a mound of snow

City Hall stands tall behind mounds of snow on Dec. 28, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.

(John Normile / Getty Images)

Crews continue to remove the feet of snow that accumulated during the nearly two-day blizzard, filling empty lots to the brim. One county official said some of the places snow is usually piled after a storm are already full from a storm in November that also buried the region.

There is also a concern that flooding might become a problem as temperatures climb above average and rain is in the forecast.

Warmer weather in Buffalo after deadly blizzard could lead to flooding problem

After a deadly blizzard and arctic cold in the Buffalo area, temps will remain above freezing for several days leading to a lot of snow melt. That has some worried about flooding. Mike Fries, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, talks about the flooding potential.

Travel headaches for Southwest passengers continue

Many passengers flying Southwest Airlines during the holidays had their flights canceled. The airlines cited weather, but an aviation expert told FOX Weather the issues are more systemic. FOX Weather’s Katie Byrne met some passengers who just gave up on the airline altogether and decided to drive to their destination instead.

Some Southwest travelers give up on airline, opt to drive instead

FOX Weather's Katie Byrne said some travelers in Philadelphia who have been stranded by Southwest's cancellations debacle are opting to rent a car and drive to their destination instead.

New Year’s Eve will be damp for many Americans

People on both sides of the country will ring in 2023 with rain or snow falling. In New York City, where the iconic ball is dropped in Times Square, the forecast calls for mild temperatures but rain on Saturday night. Check out the coast-to-coast forecast as we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to the new year.

New Year's Eve forecast for the U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

