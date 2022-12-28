Driver's wayward jaunt along frozen canal ends in crash through thin ice

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was cold and wet but otherwise OK after ending up driving on a partially frozen canal in Indianapolis and crashing into the frigid waters when the ice became too thin.

Video from witnesses showed a car driving down the frozen canal as a group was ice skating.

"We saw the car come down onto the ice and were surprised to see the ice hold it," photographer John Bowling told Storyful.

Indianapolis police said the 33-year-old driver told them her GPS took her onto the canal. She drove down an embankment, through a park, and onto the frozen canal heading north.

Eventually, she reached a dead end, at which point she turned around and headed south.

Having skated along the canal for several years, Bowling said they "knew that the south end is never frozen," which was where the vehicle ultimately broke through the ice.

"The water isn’t very deep, and the car was going down slowly, but the driver was not fully aware of the situation, so one of our group jumped in and hauled (the driver) out," Bowling said.

Officers arrived to find the woman was already rescued and waiting at a nearby hotel. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, says Indianapolis Fire officials.

The woman was later arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to FOX 59 Indianapolis.