Southwest Airlines cancels majority of flights stranding thousands of passengers across the US

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights on Monday, and thousands have already been canceled on Tuesday. More than 3,800 flights in total were canceled across the U.S. on Monday.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Winter storm causes chaos at airports across the country

Thousands of flights, including a majority of Southwest Airlines flights, were canceled and delayed on Monday stranding passengers.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded across the country as airlines, especially Southwest Airlines, continue to work to recover from delays and cancellations from a historic Christmas blizzard.

    DECEMBER 26, 2022: Bags sit in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section as passengers await to be reassigned a flight.

    DECEMBER 26, 2022: Bags sit in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section as passengers await to be reassigned a flight.

    DECEMBER 26, 2022: Passengers wait in the Denver International Airport Southwest line after thousands of flights were canceled Monday.

    DECEMBER 26, 2022: Security lines at Denver International Airport.

    DECEMBER 26, 2022: Passengers wait in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section after thousands of flights were canceled Monday.

    DECEMBER 26, 2022: Passengers wait in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section after thousands of flights were canceled Monday.

     Ella Silverstein lookup air during her waiting in the line to book flight in front of  Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, December 22, 2022.  (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

On Monday, more than 3,800 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.com, and Southwest Airlines had a majority of those cancellations with more than 2,800.

"As the storm continued to sweep across the country, it continued to impact many of our larger stations, and so the cancellations just compiled one after another – to 100 (flights), to 150, to 1,000," said Jay McVay of Southwest Airlines.

McVay said all those cancellations left airplanes and flight crews out of place and not in the cities and airports needed to continue normal operations.

"That is ultimately exactly how we ended up where we are," McVay said. "It's trying to get out flight crews back into cities where they need to be to operate our flight schedule and then re-accommodate everyone that we can."

In response to the mass cancellations and delays of Southwest Airlines flights, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a tweet that it was "concerned" and would be monitoring the unfolding situation.

DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO AT LEAST 27 IN WESTERN NEW YORK AFTER HISTORIC BLIZZARD

So far on Tuesday, Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,500 flights or 63% of its scheduled flights.

More than 4,000 flights were originally scheduled on Tuesday, but between the delayed cancellations, 65% of flights have been impacted so far.


 

"We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. "Additionally, with consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable."

Travelers stuck across US due to major flight delays

FlightAware has reported that Southwest canceled close to 2,900 flights nationwide, ten times more than any other airline. The U.S. Department of Transportation will examine Southwest Airlines operations after the cancellations. FOX 35 Orlando reporter Nestor Mato with more. 

Many of the issues were in Denver, where passengers waited hours to be rebooked on later flights.

This comes days after Southwest Airlines said it was operating under a "State of Operational Emergency" on Christmas Eve, according to a report from FOX 31 in Denver.


 

But it wasn't only passengers that were left stranded. 

Southwest Airlines said its employees have also been severely impacted by the winter storm.

"Our Employees have been affected in many ways, including being limited to the amount of time they can safely work outside in extreme temperatures and wind chills that dipped well below zero degrees Fahrenheit in places such as Denver and Chicago – two of our largest bases of operations," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said in a statement. "However, the Southwest Team continues to show up for each other and our Customers."

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) also saw major travel issues on Monday.

What do I do if my flight was canceled?

What to do if your flight gets canceled

It's frustrating when a flight has been canceled, but there are some things you are and aren't entitled to when that happens.

If your flight gets canceled, most airlines will rebook you on the next available flight to your destination – as long as seats are available.  But if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the planned trip, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

IS AN AIRLINE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE COMPENSATION FOR A CANCELED FLIGHT?

The ripple effect of canceled flights

Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights

Southwest canceled over 2,800 flights on Monday and today an additional 2,400 flights will be impacted. The airline will reportedly operate one third of its schedule on Tuesday. FOX Weather's Jason Frazer with a closer look at the travel chaos.

The winter storm has been causing quite a bit of chaos for holiday travelers, and for people traveling on Southwest Airlines, it doesn't look like things will be back to normal for at least the next few days.

While the winter storm has also impacted other airlines such as Delta, United and American, Southwest was particularly hard-hit with delays and cancellations.

There are at least two reasons for this.

"One of the reasons has been due to weather," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. "The other reason is how Southwest operates as an airline."

Frazer said airlines such as United, Delta and American use a hub and spoke system.

HERE'S WHAT CAUSES TURBULENCE AND WHY YOU SHOULDN'T BE AFRAID OF IT

With the hub and spoke system, airlines will send flights from Atlanta to St. Louis, for example. Or Atlanta to Omaha, Nebraska or Atlanta to Oklahoma City.

"With Southwest, they work a little bit differently," Frazer said. "They will take flights from Atlanta. One flight will move from Atlanta to St. Louis. That same flight will then move from St. Louis to Omaha. From Omaha, that same flight will move from Omaha to Oklahoma City."

So, if that flight from Atlanta to St. Louis is canceled, it will have a trickle-down effect, impacting passengers in St. Louis, Omaha, Oklahoma City and beyond.

