The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30
Start your day with the latest weather news – Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30, flooding reported in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, and there are only three days left in the year.
Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Death toll from Buffalo blizzard tops 30
More than 30 people have died in the Buffalo area as a result of the Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the region. Officials said most of those people were found outside, and a few were found in vehicles. Some of the people who died had no working heat, and others died after suffering cardiac events while removing snow. Crews are continuing to work to dig the region out from the feet of snow that fell in the area from Friday to Christmas Day. The snow finally ended on Tuesday with a storm total of 51.9 inches in Buffalo.
Things to know:
- Buffalo blizzard rivals historic 1977 snowstorm, officials say
- 'Life-and-death situation': About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
- See scope of ice, blizzard conditions as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes wild weather across US
Tidal flooding reported in Pacific Northwest as atmospheric river drenches region
Images of flooding along the coast of the Pacific Northwest were posted on social media Tuesday as a powerful atmospheric river dumps rain on the region. Most of that flooding was related to high king tides combining with low atmospheric pressure. The storm also knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers across California, Oregon and Washington as winds topped 80 mph in some places. The storm will eventually bring rain and snow to the Rockies later this week.
Things to know:
- What is an atmospheric river? The planet's largest freshwater rivers are in the sky
- Here's what to do after your car is flooded
- Explaining flood alerts issued by the National Weather Service
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights
The fallout continues after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the past several days, stranding passengers across the country. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it would look into whether Southwest Airlines' cancelations were controllable and whether the airline is complying with its customer service plan. Meanwhile, passengers are still trying to figure out how to make it home after traveling over the Christmas holiday.
Things to know:
- What to do if your flight is canceled
- Here's what you can do if your luggage is delayed, lost or damaged
- Here's what causes turbulence and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
Bonus Reads
- Rare 'snownado' caught on camera in Idaho
- Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and drought: Look back at 2022's wild weather
Still need a weather fix? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app, and watch FOX Weather wherever you go with the FOX Weather app, foxweather.com/live or your favorite streaming service.