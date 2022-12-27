Search

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30

Start your day with the latest weather news – Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30, flooding reported in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
At least 30 dead in western New York following blizzard

A state of emergency remains in place in Buffalo’s Erie County following an historic blizzard that dumped feet of snow in locations. At least 30 have passed away in western New York and crews continue looking for survivors. FOX Weather’s Max Gorden has the latest.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, and there are only three days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Death toll from Buffalo blizzard tops 30

Downtown Buffalo, NY on morning of December 26, 2022.

(Gov. Kathy Hochul / FOX Weather)

More than 30 people have died in the Buffalo area as a result of the Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the region. Officials said most of those people were found outside, and a few were found in vehicles. Some of the people who died had no working heat, and others died after suffering cardiac events while removing snow. Crews are continuing to work to dig the region out from the feet of snow that fell in the area from Friday to Christmas Day. The snow finally ended on Tuesday with a storm total of 51.9 inches in Buffalo.

Things to know:

Tidal flooding reported in Pacific Northwest as atmospheric river drenches region

King tides swallowed whole neighborhoods.

(West Pierce Fire & Rescue / FOX Weather)

Images of flooding along the coast of the Pacific Northwest were posted on social media Tuesday as a powerful atmospheric river dumps rain on the region. Most of that flooding was related to high king tides combining with low atmospheric pressure. The storm also knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers across California, Oregon and Washington as winds topped 80 mph in some places. The storm will eventually bring rain and snow to the Rockies later this week.

Things to know:

Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights

DECEMBER 26, 2022: Passengers wait in the Denver International Airport Southwest line after thousands of flights were canceled Monday. 

(FOX Weather)

The fallout continues after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the past several days, stranding passengers across the country. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it would look into whether Southwest Airlines' cancelations were controllable and whether the airline is complying with its customer service plan. Meanwhile, passengers are still trying to figure out how to make it home after traveling over the Christmas holiday.

Things to know:

