Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Travel chaos ensues while death toll rises from historic blizzard

Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, passengers stranded after thousands of flights were canceled and wet weather is coming to the West.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
At least 27 deaths have been confirmed in Erie County, New York from a Christmas week blizzard. More than 4 feet of snow has fallen in the Buffalo area while travel bans remain in place.

At least 27 deaths in Erie County, NY due to blizzard

At least 27 deaths have been confirmed in Erie County, New York from a Christmas week blizzard. More than 4 feet of snow has fallen in the Buffalo area while travel bans remain in place. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, and there are only four days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Death toll rises in western New York

  • Photo taken from the Sheridan Drive overpass in Buffalo, looking north on Transit Road in Erie County at 9:30 a.m. on December 25, 2022.
    Photo taken from the Sheridan Drive overpass in Buffalo, looking north on Transit Road in Erie County at 9:30 a.m. on December 25, 2022. (NYSDOT Western NY)

  • Troopers assist stranded motorists in Genesee County in New York on December 24, 2022.
    Troopers assist stranded motorists in Genesee County in New York on December 24, 2022. (NY State Police)

  • Troopers assist stranded motorists in Genesee County in western New York on December 24, 2022.
    Troopers assist stranded motorists in Genesee County in western New York on December 24, 2022. (NY State Police)

  • NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services on December 24, 2022, helping rescue two people who were stranded in a car since Friday and brought them home.
    NYS Div. of Homeland Security &amp; Emergency Services on December 24, 2022, helping rescue two people who were stranded in a car since Friday and brought them home. (Gov. Kathy Hochul)

  • Downtown Buffalo, NY on morning of December 26, 2022.
    Downtown Buffalo, NY on morning of December 26, 2022. (Gov. Kathy Hochul)

  • Downtown Buffalo, NY on morning of December 26, 2022.
    Downtown Buffalo, NY on morning of December 26, 2022. (Gov. Kathy Hochul)

  • DHSES remains on the ground in Erie County, where our State Fire team continues to support a number of firehouses across the City of Buffalo, including UTVs assisting with operations and LMTVs quickly transporting firefighters to active scenes.
    DHSES remains on the ground in Erie County, where our State Fire team continues to support a number of firehouses across the City of Buffalo, including UTVs assisting with operations and LMTVs quickly transporting firefighters to active scenes.  (NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services)

  • DHSES remains on the ground in Erie County, where our State Fire team continues to support a number of firehouses across the City of Buffalo, including UTVs assisting with operations and LMTVs quickly transporting firefighters to active scenes.
    DHSES remains on the ground in Erie County, where our State Fire team continues to support a number of firehouses across the City of Buffalo, including UTVs assisting with operations and LMTVs quickly transporting firefighters to active scenes. (NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services)

  • Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022.
    Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022. (New York State Police)

  • Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022.
    Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022. (New York State Police)

  • Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022.
    Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022. (New York State Police)

  • Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022.
    Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022. (New York State Police)

  • HAMBURG, NY - DECEMBER 24: A loader clears roadways on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area was hit hard by the winter storm Elliott with wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses through out the holiday weekend.
    HAMBURG, NY - DECEMBER 24: A loader clears roadways on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area was hit hard by the winter storm Elliott with wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses through out the holiday weekend. (John Normile)

A deadly blizzard has crippled western New York, and the death toll continues to rise. As of Tuesday morning, at least 27 have been killed when feet of snow covered Erie County over the Christmas holiday weekend.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday evening that President Biden had approved a request for a federal emergency declaration.

More than 5-6 feet of snow effectively buried roads and homes in Erie County, including Watertown, Hamburg and Buffalo, New York.

Things to know:

Thousands of flights canceled as airlines recover from blizzard

More than 3,800 flights were canceled Monday as airlines work to recover from a deadly Christmas blizzard. Southwest Airlines held a majority of those cancellations, with more than 2,800 flights canceled.

"As the storm continued to sweep across the country, it continued to impact many of our larger stations and so the cancellations just compiled one after another — to 100 (flights), to 150, to 1,000," said Jay McVay, with Southwest Airlines.

Things to know:

Atmospheric river bringing wet weather to the West

An atmospheric river continues to bring rain to parts of the West, including Washington, Oregon and California and will overspread much of the region with wet weather on Tuesday. Several inches of rain are possible throughout Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is also warning of localized flash flooding throughout central California on Tuesday as the storm system moved further inland, and potential for high winds Tuesday afternoon along the Washington and Oregon coast spreading into the Seattle and Puget Sound region. 

Things to know:

