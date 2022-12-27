The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Travel chaos ensues while death toll rises from historic blizzard

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, and there are only four days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Death toll rises in western New York

next Image 1 of 13

prev next Image 2 of 13

prev next Image 3 of 13

prev next Image 4 of 13

prev next Image 5 of 13

prev next Image 6 of 13

prev next Image 7 of 13

prev next Image 8 of 13

prev next Image 9 of 13

prev next Image 10 of 13

prev next Image 11 of 13

prev next Image 12 of 13

prev Image 13 of 13

A deadly blizzard has crippled western New York, and the death toll continues to rise. As of Tuesday morning, at least 27 have been killed when feet of snow covered Erie County over the Christmas holiday weekend.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday evening that President Biden had approved a request for a federal emergency declaration.

More than 5-6 feet of snow effectively buried roads and homes in Erie County, including Watertown, Hamburg and Buffalo, New York.

Things to know:

Thousands of flights canceled as airlines recover from blizzard

More than 3,800 flights were canceled Monday as airlines work to recover from a deadly Christmas blizzard. Southwest Airlines held a majority of those cancellations, with more than 2,800 flights canceled.

"As the storm continued to sweep across the country, it continued to impact many of our larger stations and so the cancellations just compiled one after another — to 100 (flights), to 150, to 1,000," said Jay McVay, with Southwest Airlines.

Things to know:

Atmospheric river bringing wet weather to the West

An atmospheric river continues to bring rain to parts of the West, including Washington, Oregon and California and will overspread much of the region with wet weather on Tuesday. Several inches of rain are possible throughout Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is also warning of localized flash flooding throughout central California on Tuesday as the storm system moved further inland, and potential for high winds Tuesday afternoon along the Washington and Oregon coast spreading into the Seattle and Puget Sound region.

Things to know:

Bonus reads