Atmospheric river to bring wet weather to the West

It will be a wet week in the West as a series of low-pressure systems will bring stormy weather to the region.

An atmospheric river will bring rain to parts of Washington, Oregon and California starting Monday and overspreading more of the region with wet weather on Tuesday.

Rain forecast for the West.

Several inches of rain are possible throughout Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warns of localized flash flooding throughout central California on Tuesday as the system is expected to track further inland.

FutureTrack radar for Tuesday morning.

In higher elevations, moderate to heavy snow is forecast for the Cascades and the Siskiyou Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch was issued ahead of the storm as the NWS expects snow upwards of 4 feet above 8,000 feet.

Snow forecast for the West.

Strong winds are also expected, along with the threat of flooding and feet of snow.

"Very strong winds will become a concern as well on Tuesday," the NWS warned. "Especially near the coast and at higher elevations as the center of this potent low is forecast to reach coastal Washington later on Tuesday."

High Wind Warnings have already been posted ahead of the incoming system in parts of Oregon, California and Nevada.

And while there may be a lull in precipitation midweek, another low-pressure system will bring more rain and high-elevation snow by the end of the workweek and into the weekend.