Flight cancellations leave thousands of passengers stranded as airlines recover from blizzard

Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard.

Just before Christmas, a major winter storm brought blizzard conditions to several states across the U.S. and snarled holiday travel.

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR FLIGHT IS CANCELED

More than 3,600 flights were canceled Monday, according to FlightAware.com.

Southwest Airlines owned a majority of those, with over 2,600 flights canceled.





Southwest said they were experiencing disruptions across the network due to the lingering effects of the winter storm.

Some of the biggest problems were seen in Denver, where passengers waited for hours to be rebooked. This comes just days after Southwest said they were operating under a "State of Operational Emergency" on Christmas Eve, according to FOX 31 in Denver.

Chicago O’Hare, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and LaGuardia Airport also saw major travel issues on Monday.





As of Monday evening, nearly 6,000 flights were also delayed.

What happens if my flight gets canceled?

If your flight gets canceled, most airlines will rebook you on the next available flight to your destination – as long as seats are available.

If your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the planned trip, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

IS AN AIRLINE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE COMPENSATION FOR A CANCELED FLIGHT?

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.