The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storms to unleash travel headaches for Christmas travelers

Snow from winter storms to wreak havoc for millions as busy Christmas travel weekend underway

Millions of Americans are gearing up for Christmas travel , but inclement weather could dampen their festive plans.

CHRISTMAS TRAVEL TRACKER: LIVE MAPS, AIRPORT STATUS, FLIGHT DELAYS, FORECAST AND MORE

While no major storms are forecast to disrupt holiday travel entirely, rounds of rain and winter weather are expected to slow things down, especially in the eastern U.S. With nearly 120 million people expected to travel this year, it's crucial to plan ahead and be flexible. Travelers should be prepared for potential delays on roads and at major airports.

The current air travel statistics across the U.S.

New York City to Boston faces threat of frozen precipitation along I-95 corridor over weekend

Cities from New York to Boston could experience a round of frozen precipitation during the final weekend before Christmas as an incoming weather system prepares the Interstate 95 corridor for potentially slippery travel .

The leftovers of a fast-moving weather system coming out of Canada , known as an Alberta Clipper , will move into the Northeast by Friday afternoon, bringing some of the ingredients needed for measurable snowfall. Meanwhile, a coastal low off the East Coast will spin up additional energy off the Carolinas. How these two systems interact could mean more or less snow for some.

The weather setup for I-95 corridor on Friday.

Hundreds of crashes reported across Midwest as fast-moving snowstorm blankets Minneapolis

A storm system brought some of the heaviest snowfall of the season for places such as Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday, leading to treacherous travel across parts of the northern U.S.

More than 5 inches of snow was reported in Minneapolis, while Arcadia, Wisconsin saw at least 8 inches of new powder.

See it: 20-year-old blind cat saved from icy Massachusetts lake

A 20-year-old blind cat escaped a watery grave thanks to the quick actions of concerned citizens and local authorities in Massachusetts .

The Westford Police Department said it received a panicked call from a passerby who saw the cat floating on a piece of ice in the middle of Nabnasset Lake, according to Westford Animal Control . The cat was about 40 feet from shore and circling the small piece of ice below him.

Before officers arrived, two Good Samaritans stepped in to save the day. Armed with a shovel and a rowboat, they braved the frigid waters and successfully rescued the cat from the icy trap.

Click here to read more about this story, which is "nothing short of a miracle from start to finish," according to Westford Animal Control.

"There is no doubt that we would not have made it in time to save this old man!"

