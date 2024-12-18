When was the last white Christmas in my city?

For many, the holiday season is synonymous with a fresh blanket of snow, but such occurrences are quite rare in many cities across the country.

A white Christmas is officially defined by the National Weather Service as a community having at least one inch of snow on the ground during the morning hours of Dec. 25.

On average, only about a third of the Lower 48 has snow on the ground on Christmas Day, but this figure has steadily dropped over recent years.

In 2003, only 18% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground on Christmas Day, but that figure was a remarkable 53% in 2022.

For areas in Idaho, Minnesota, Maine and Upstate New York, chances are usually the highest in the country, with communities nestled in the Allegheny, Rocky and Sierra Nevada Mountains also seeing their share of Christmas snowfall.

According to a Climate Central analysis, winters are warming at a steady rate of 0.61 °F per decade across the country, which in turn is limiting chances of snowfall, especially during the early and late parts of the season.

The rise might not seem significant, but when a storm system has plenty of moisture and a lack of cold air, the precipitation has a better chance of falling as rain versus any type of significant snowfall event.

So, when was the last white Christmas in your city?

For some, it might have been decades ago, while others saw a significant storm system in 2022.

Below is a list of how major metros have fared in seeing a white Christmas.

Northeast

Boston: 2009

New York: 2009

Baltimore: 2009

Philadelphia: 2009

Pittsburgh: 2022

Midwest

Cleveland: 2022

Cincinnati: 2022

Chicago: 2022

Minneapolis: 2022

Kansas City: 2022

St. Louis: 2022

South

Nashville: 2010

Atlanta: 2010

Charlotte: 2010

Jacksonville: 1989

Houston: 1989

Dallas: 2012

Oklahoma City: 2009

West

Denver: 2022

Seattle: 2017

Some cities in warm weather zones have never seen snowfall around Dec. 25 but have seen flakes during other periods.

Ingredients such as moisture and unusually cold must align in order for some communities in the West and Florida to become the recipients of snowfall.

Major cities that have never had a white Christmas: