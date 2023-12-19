The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southern California faces serious flood threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, and there are only 11 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Days of rain raise flood threat in Southern California

A strong storm slamming into the West Coast this week is creating a serious risk of flash flooding in Southern California. A Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding exists for the Santa Barbara area Wednesday and for the Los Angeles area Thursday. A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal regions.

The excessive rainfall outlook this week in Southern California.

(FOX Weather)



Christmas Eve storm threatens holiday travel

A storm poised to slide into the central U.S. later this week could cause problems for last-minute holiday travelers. The storm will reach its peak on Christmas Eve in the form of heavy rain across the Plains, Midwest and South, with snow possible in the Rockies and northern Plains. You can check your holiday travel forecast with our live tracker.

The outlook for a storm system moving across the U.S. between Saturday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 26.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

Videos shot in Iceland show fluorescent orange lava spewing and oozing from a volcanic fissure that is more than 2 miles long.

