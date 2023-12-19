Search
China's deadliest earthquake in 13 years leaves more than 100 killed

The northwestern province of Gansu was hit by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Jishishan County, Linxia Prefecture, just after midnight Monday at a depth of 6.2 miles, the China Seismological Network said.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
As day broke in China's Gansu province, the extent of the damage could be seen following a devastating earthquake that killed more than 100 people.

Buildings reduced to rubble by deadly China earthquake

As day broke in China’s Gansu province, the extent of the damage could be seen following a devastating earthquake that killed more than 100 people.

LINXIA CITY, Gansu – A strong earthquake that struck China Monday morning has left dozens dead, becoming the country's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

The northwestern province of Gansu was hit by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Jishishan County, Linxia Prefecture, just after midnight Monday at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China’s Seismological Network measured the quake at a magnitude 6.2.

As of the last check, the earthquake has claimed over 100 lives. The initial tremors lasted for around 20 seconds, with aftershocks continuing to rock the area, causing further damage and destruction, state media reported.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF FAULTS AND HOW DO THEY RELATE TO EARTHQUAKES?

  • People walk past a collapsed building after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023.
    People walk past a collapsed building after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023. (Pedro Pardo / AFP)

  • A man shows the damage to his home after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023.
    A man shows the damage to his home after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023. (Pedro Pardo / AFP)

  • This aerial photo shows damage after an earthquake in Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023.
    This aerial photo shows damage after an earthquake in Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023. (STR/AFP)

  • A woman shows the damage to her home after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023.
    A woman shows the damage to her home after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023. (Pedro Pardo / AFP)

  • Residents keep warm around a fire in the early morning after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023.
    Residents keep warm around a fire in the early morning after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023. (STR/AFP)

  • Collapsed buildings are seen after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023.
    Collapsed buildings are seen after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023. (STR/AFP)

  • Rescue workers search a house for survivors after an earthquake in Kangdiao village, Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023.
    Rescue workers search a house for survivors after an earthquake in Kangdiao village, Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19, 2023. (STR/AFP)

On Tuesday morning, state media Xinhua reported that 100 people had died in Gansu and 11 in Qinghai. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, and the death toll will likely continue to rise as more information comes in from the affected areas.

The earthquake caused immense damage to the region, with over 150,000 homes severely damaged or destroyed by the tremors, officials said.

Rescue workers are now working tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures to pull victims from the rubble and provide aid and support to those affected by the disaster. 

"Search and rescue is underway intensively," China’s Ministry for Emergency Management wrote on Weibo, releasing footage of personnel searching through the debris of destroyed buildings and carrying survivors away on stretchers.

THESE ARE THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES ON RECORD

More than 100 people were killed and 220 others were injured on Monday after an earthquake struck northwestern China.

Survivors rescued from debris following deadly China earthquake

More than 100 people were killed and 220 others were injured on Monday after an earthquake struck northwestern China.

Emergency crews could also be seen pulling people from the rubble of a collapsed building in Shaanxi Province in video posted by the local fire rescue team.

The Chinese government says it has evacuated 658 people from the province, and officials are working to provide support and assistance to those affected by the disaster. 

