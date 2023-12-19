China's deadliest earthquake in 13 years leaves more than 100 killed

LINXIA CITY, Gansu – A strong earthquake that struck China Monday morning has left dozens dead, becoming the country's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

The northwestern province of Gansu was hit by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Jishishan County, Linxia Prefecture, just after midnight Monday at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China’s Seismological Network measured the quake at a magnitude 6.2.

As of the last check, the earthquake has claimed over 100 lives. The initial tremors lasted for around 20 seconds, with aftershocks continuing to rock the area, causing further damage and destruction, state media reported.

On Tuesday morning, state media Xinhua reported that 100 people had died in Gansu and 11 in Qinghai. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, and the death toll will likely continue to rise as more information comes in from the affected areas.

The earthquake caused immense damage to the region, with over 150,000 homes severely damaged or destroyed by the tremors, officials said.

Rescue workers are now working tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures to pull victims from the rubble and provide aid and support to those affected by the disaster.

"Search and rescue is underway intensively," China’s Ministry for Emergency Management wrote on Weibo, releasing footage of personnel searching through the debris of destroyed buildings and carrying survivors away on stretchers.

Emergency crews could also be seen pulling people from the rubble of a collapsed building in Shaanxi Province in video posted by the local fire rescue team.

The Chinese government says it has evacuated 658 people from the province, and officials are working to provide support and assistance to those affected by the disaster.