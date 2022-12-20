The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening blizzard to impact millions ahead of Christmas
Christmas week blizzard could become ‘bomb cyclone'
A massive winter storm is brewing for millions of Americans across the Midwest, Great Lakes and into the Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, blizzard conditions, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season.
Life-threatening cold temperatures to grip large part of US
A blast of arctic air will lead to dangerous, potentially life-threatening conditions this holiday week across the northern Rockies, central and northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, with temperatures dropping well below zero and wind chills reaching minus 50 to minus 60 degrees in some spots by the end of the week.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
Residents in Northern California were jolted awake early Tuesday morning when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was reported about 7.5 west-southwest of Ferndale. More than 50,000 power outages have been reported so far, and damage assessments are underway. Several aftershocks, including a magnitude 4.6 earthquake, have also been reported.
