The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms to wreak havoc for third-straight day

Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly storms tear across the South while a snowstorm eyes the Northeast.

The storms will reach central Florida early Thursday afternoon and strong wind shear in place will keep the threat for a few tornadoes. These tornadoes, should they occur, are not expected to be strong and as dangerous as those that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday. 01:46

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and there are only 16 days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms march east after causing death, destruction across South

For the third-straight day, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a severe weather threat in the South. The storms have already killed and injured people across the region while leaving behind paths of destruction.

A family captured footage of a tornado across the street from their home. (Courtesy: Brandy Bouy/Facebook) 00:19

Today, dangerous storms are likely from southern South Carolina through southeastern Georgia and into the Florida Peninsula. A few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

The severe thunderstorm outlook for Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

There have been more than 50 reports of tornadoes during this week’s outbreak. This type of event is caused by specific ingredients coming together in just the right way. Here’s a look at how tornado outbreaks happen.

Coast-to-coast storm to end with Northeast snowstorm

On the cold side of the system causing the severe weather in the South, a blinding blizzard has crippled parts of the northern Plains. Several inches of snow and a coating of ice have been reported across the region.

Photographer Becky Lange said she filmed this footage in Sandstone, southwest of Duluth, on Wednesday morning. She said the heavy snow was breaking tree branches in her area.

(Becky Lange via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Now, the energy from this storm is helping to stir up another storm that will bring a little bit of everything to the Northeast from Thursday into the weekend. Parts of the I-95 corridor will likely see a freezing mix before the precipitation changes to rain. Interior sections of the region will see a longer-duration winter storm, piling up snow for some and coating others in ice.

Winter weather alerts in effect for the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

