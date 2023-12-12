The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Central US, Florida face damp days ahead
Start your day with the latest weather news – A pair of storm systems are bringing a flood threat to Texas and Florida this week.
Developing storm system to keep central US soggy
A storm system developing in the Southwest is bringing days of rain and snow to the central U.S. It starts today in places such as Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. The wet weather will move slowly east through the rest of the week, bringing a minimal flash flood threat to much of Texas.
Dayslong flood threat begins in Florida
Parts of Florida face a flood threat each day for the remainder of the week. A stalled-out cold front parked off the coast of South Florida will produce rain for the rest of the week before a much larger storm system moves across more of the state this weekend.
Chances of white Christmas dwindling
Snow-covered hills will likely be few and far between this holiday season as warm air appears to be the dominant feature of U.S. weather through Christmas.
Watch this
Video from a dashcam shows the terrifying moment a vehicle was caught in one of the Tennessee tornadoes Saturday.
