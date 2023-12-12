The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Central US, Florida face damp days ahead

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, and there are only 18 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Developing storm system to keep central US soggy

A storm system developing in the Southwest is bringing days of rain and snow to the central U.S. It starts today in places such as Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. The wet weather will move slowly east through the rest of the week, bringing a minimal flash flood threat to much of Texas.

The outlook for the south-central U.S. this week.

(FOX Weather)



Dayslong flood threat begins in Florida

Parts of Florida face a flood threat each day for the remainder of the week. A stalled-out cold front parked off the coast of South Florida will produce rain for the rest of the week before a much larger storm system moves across more of the state this weekend.

The flood outlook for Florida this week.

(FOX Weather)



Chances of white Christmas dwindling

Snow-covered hills will likely be few and far between this holiday season as warm air appears to be the dominant feature of U.S. weather through Christmas.

The temperature outlook through Dec. 26, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Video from a dashcam shows the terrifying moment a vehicle was caught in one of the Tennessee tornadoes Saturday.

