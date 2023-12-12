Watch: Dashcam video shows driver getting caught in Clarksville tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Wild scenes from Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak continue to be released, and the newest footage from Clarksville, Tennessee, shows a driver getting caught in a tornado.

The dashcam footage shows a person driving down a Clarksville road when power starts to flash.

Within seconds, debris flies around the car before the massive twister overtakes it. The tornado spins the car and other vehicles around.

Power poles lining the street are even seen struggling to stay upright.

Surveyors found that the EF-3 tornado that moved through Clarksville had maximum winds of 150 mph and traveled about 43 miles.

The tornado caused significant damage in several neighborhoods, where two adults and one child died after the tornado destroyed four brick homes.

The National Weather Service estimated nearly 1,000 homes were damaged by the tornado, with 114 destroyed and 268 sustaining major damage.