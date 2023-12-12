Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Dashcam video shows driver getting caught in Clarksville tornado

The dashcam footage shows a person driving down a Clarksville road when it gets caught in the massive twister.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Dashcam footage shows a person's car being thrown about as the Clarksville tornado overtakes their vehicle. (Video courtesy: SWNS) 00:24

Driver caught in Tennessee tornado

Dashcam footage shows a person's car being thrown about as the Clarksville tornado overtakes their vehicle. (Video courtesy: SWNS)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Wild scenes from Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak continue to be released, and the newest footage from Clarksville, Tennessee, shows a driver getting caught in a tornado. 

The dashcam footage shows a person driving down a Clarksville road when power starts to flash.

Within seconds, debris flies around the car before the massive twister overtakes it. The tornado spins the car and other vehicles around.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS DEVASTATING AFTERMATH OF CLARKSVILLE TORNADO

Power poles lining the street are even seen struggling to stay upright.  

    Aerial view shows the aftermath of the EF-3 Clarksville, TN, tornado. (Hailee Oman)

  • Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
    Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Clarksville, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) ( )

  • The long-track tornado that devastated Clarksville, Tennessee, received an EF-3 rating and was on the ground for 42.91 miles between its starting point in northern Tennessee and ending point in southern Kentucky.
    The long-track tornado that devastated Clarksville, Tennessee, received an EF-3 rating and was on the ground for 42.91 miles between its starting point in northern Tennessee and ending point in southern Kentucky. ( )

  • Tornado damage is seen in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Dec. 9, 2023.
      (Clarksville Fire Rescue)

  • Tornado damage is seen in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Dec. 9, 2023.
    Tornado damage is seen in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Dec. 9, 2023. (Clarksville Fire Rescue)

  • Tornado damage in Clarksville
    Tornado damage in Clarksville, TN (Clarksville Fire Rescue)

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

Surveyors found that the EF-3 tornado that moved through Clarksville had maximum winds of 150 mph and traveled about 43 miles. 

SECURITY VIDEO SHOWS DIRECT HIT BY TORNADO TO NASHVILLE ELECTRIC FACILITY, CAUSING EXPLOSION

The tornado caused significant damage in several neighborhoods, where two adults and one child died after the tornado destroyed four brick homes. 

The National Weather Service estimated nearly 1,000 homes were damaged by the tornado, with 114 destroyed and 268 sustaining major damage. 

