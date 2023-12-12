Watch: Dashcam video shows driver getting caught in Clarksville tornado

Power poles lining the street are even seen struggling to stay upright.
Image 1 of 13
Aerial view shows the aftermath of the EF-3 Clarksville, TN, tornado.
(Hailee Oman)
Image 2 of 13
Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Clarksville, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 13
The long-track tornado that devastated Clarksville, Tennessee, received an EF-3 rating and was on the ground for 42.91 miles between its starting point in northern Tennessee and ending point in southern Kentucky.
( )
Image 4 of 13
(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
Image 5 of 13
Tornado damage is seen in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Dec. 9, 2023.
(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
Image 6 of 13
Tornado damage in Clarksville, TN
(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
Image 7 of 13
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
( )
Image 8 of 13
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
( )
Image 9 of 13
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
( )
Image 10 of 13
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
( )
Image 11 of 13
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
( )
Image 12 of 13
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
( )
Image 13 of 13
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
( )
Surveyors found that the EF-3 tornado that moved through Clarksville had maximum winds of 150 mph and traveled about 43 miles.