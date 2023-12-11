Drone video shows devastating aftermath of Clarksville tornado

Cleanup is underway after an EF-3 tornado devastated the town of Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Drone video shows the leveled homes and snapped trees from the deadly tornado that tore through Clarksville.

Surveyors found the EF-3 tornado traveled nearly 43 miles with maximum winds of 150 mph. The NWS estimated nearly 1,000 homes were damaged by the tornado, with 114 destroyed and 268 with major damage.

Hailee Oman, who shot the video, had just moved to the area and was attempting to seek shelter with her family when the Tornado Warning sounded. While her family was able to safely avoid the twister, others in her new town weren't so lucky.

"As the rain started to slow, we turned down this neighborhood, and it was completely obliterated," Oman said.