Extreme Weather
Drone video shows devastating aftermath of Clarksville tornado

Surveyors found the EF-3 tornado traveled nearly 43 miles with maximum winds of 150 mph. The NWS estimated nearly 1,000 homes were damaged by the tornado, with 114 destroyed and 268 with major damage.

Drone video recorded by Hailee Oman shows the damage left by an EF-3 rated tornado on Saturday in Clarksville, Tennessee. (Video credit: Hailee Oman) 01:46

Aerial video shows Clarksville neighborhood destroyed after EF-3 tornado

Drone video recorded by Hailee Oman shows the damage left by an EF-3 rated tornado on Saturday in Clarksville, Tennessee. (Video credit: Hailee Oman)

Cleanup is underway after an EF-3 tornado devastated the town of Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday. 

Drone video shows the leveled homes and snapped trees from the deadly tornado that tore through Clarksville. 

Surveyors found the EF-3 tornado traveled nearly 43 miles with maximum winds of 150 mph. The NWS estimated nearly 1,000 homes were damaged by the tornado, with 114 destroyed and 268 with major damage. 

Hailee Oman, who shot the video, had just moved to the area and was attempting to seek shelter with her family when the Tornado Warning sounded. While her family was able to safely avoid the twister, others in her new town weren't so lucky. 

"As the rain started to slow, we turned down this neighborhood, and it was completely obliterated," Oman said. 

