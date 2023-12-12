Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief effort, reports say

Damage to a home in Clarksville, Tennessee after a long-track tornado ripped through the community on Saturday Dec. 9, 2023. (Image: Hailee Oman)
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
A home in Madison, Tennessee, is seen severely damaged after a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(Nicole Valdes)
This photo shows what it looked like inside a home that was damaged by a tornado in Madison, Tennessee.
(Nicole Valdes)
Walls of a home in Madison, Tennessee, were torn away by a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(Nicole Valdes)
A destroyed utility pole is seen on the ground after severe weather in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(CDE Lightband/Facebook)
A man is seen observing the destruction left behind after a deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(CDE Lightband/Facebook)
A destroyed building is seen in Tennessee after a deadly tornado outbreak on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(CDE Lightband/Facebook)
Trees are seen snapped in half after a deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(CDE Lightband/Facebook)
A utility pole is seen snapped in half after a deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(CDE Lightband/Facebook)
One of the towns hit by the twisters was the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, where Swift spent some of her childhood.
According to The Tennessean, the megastar made the donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
"The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being," Hal Cato, CEO of CFMT, said in a statement posted on the charity’s Facebook page. "Taylor's incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event."