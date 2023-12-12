Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief effort, reports say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to help those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that devastated parts of the South over the weekend, according to reports.

Several tornadoes tore paths across Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday. The strongest one was an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds that killed three people in Clarksville. An EF-2 tornado with 130 mph winds killed three more people when it traveled through the northern reaches of the Nashville metro area.

MASSIVE CLEANUP UNDERWAY AFTER TENNESSEE EF-3 TORNADO AS STORIES OF SURVIVAL EMERGE

next Image 1 of 16

prev next Image 2 of 16

prev next Image 3 of 16

prev next Image 4 of 16

prev next Image 5 of 16

prev next Image 6 of 16

prev next Image 7 of 16

prev next Image 8 of 16

prev next Image 9 of 16

prev next Image 10 of 16

prev next Image 11 of 16

prev next Image 12 of 16

prev next Image 13 of 16

prev next Image 14 of 16

prev next Image 15 of 16

prev Image 16 of 16

One of the towns hit by the twisters was the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, where Swift spent some of her childhood.

According to The Tennessean, the megastar made the donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being," Hal Cato, CEO of CFMT, said in a statement posted on the charity’s Facebook page. "Taylor's incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event."

To donate to the same fund, go to cfmt.org/tornadorelief2023.

TENNESSEE TORNADO DAMAGE SEEN FROM SPACE IN BEFORE-AND-AFTER IMAGES

Extreme weather has intersected Swift's life several times during her Eras Tour this year. Extreme heat led to the death of a fan in Brazil last month. Weeks before, Swift had to postpone a concert in Argentina because of severe storms.

The pop star sang through the rain during May concerts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.