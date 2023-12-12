Tennessee tornado damage seen from space in before-and-after images

MADISON, Tenn. – New satellite imagery shows the destruction caused by a series of tornadoes that hit several parts of Tennessee on Saturday.

Maxar Technologies' before-and-after photos depict damaged and destroyed homes and buildings in the hard-hit Nashville community of Madison, which saw significant damage from the storm.

The EF-2 tornado caused heavy damage to two areas. One area was off East Campbell Road, and the other was on Nesbitt Lane. Multiple mobile homes were destroyed, and three fatalities occurred in Nesbitt Lane area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Several single-family homes in the area suffered significant damage, with roofs blown off and walls ripped away, exposing living rooms and bedrooms and sending furniture flying.

Survivors of the severe storm that barreled through the town with winds of 125 mph recounted to FOX Weather's Nicole Valdez the moment they realized they were in trouble.

"The scary thing about this is I really didn’t know, until about 25 or 30 minutes before, about what was going on," Kiera Scognamiglio said. "So, I went to my neighbor, she has a crawl space. We all went down in there."

As they huddled in the crawl space for protection, Scognamiglio said they couldn't hear anything and didn't know what was happening.

"We didn’t know if it had hit us," she added. "We had no idea."

At least 11 confirmed tornadoes ripped through parts of Tennessee and Kentucky during the deadly outbreak. Three other people, including a child, were killed by an EF-3 tornado about 50 miles north in Clarksville.