Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storm dumping snow in Plains, creating severe weather in South

Start your day with the latest weather news – cross-country storm unleashes snow and severe weather, West walloped by winter and future of Artemis.

Daily Weather Update | December 13, 2022

Start your day with the latest weather news from FOX Weather.

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, and there are only 18 days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Coast-to-coast storm continues trek east with snow, severe weather

A massive storm system is moving across the U.S. this week, and will produce a variety of dangerous weather along the way. Winter weather alerts are up for much of the northern Plains, including Blizzard Warnings for parts of at least 5 states.

Winter weather alerts in effect for the northern Plains.
(FOX Weather)

 

Meanwhile, the FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms across parts of the South. Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are all possible from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Weather Image of the Day: Snowy scene

Before moving farther into the country, this week’s storm dumped several feet of snow across the mountains of the West, especially the Sierra Nevada range. Dee Dee Mayfield snapped this photo of snow piling up on the deck and railing in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Want to be featured here? It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Snow in Crystal Bay, Nevada

Snow piles up on a deck in Crystal Bay, Nevada, on Dec. 12, 2022.

(Dee Dee Mayfield / FOX Weather)

What’s next for Artemis?

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission came to an end Sunday with the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft after a nearly monthlong trip to the moon and back. Artemis is the name of NASA’s program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon. Here’s what that timetable looks like now.

At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland.

At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland. (Image: NASA)

(NASA)

