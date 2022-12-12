The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storm dumping snow in Plains, creating severe weather in South

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, and there are only 18 days left in the year.

Coast-to-coast storm continues trek east with snow, severe weather

A massive storm system is moving across the U.S. this week, and will produce a variety of dangerous weather along the way. Winter weather alerts are up for much of the northern Plains, including Blizzard Warnings for parts of at least 5 states.

Winter weather alerts in effect for the northern Plains.

Meanwhile, the FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms across parts of the South. Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are all possible from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

Weather Image of the Day: Snowy scene

Before moving farther into the country, this week’s storm dumped several feet of snow across the mountains of the West, especially the Sierra Nevada range. Dee Dee Mayfield snapped this photo of snow piling up on the deck and railing in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

What’s next for Artemis?

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission came to an end Sunday with the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft after a nearly monthlong trip to the moon and back. Artemis is the name of NASA’s program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon. Here’s what that timetable looks like now.