NASA’s Orion splashes down after historic moon mission, paving way for future astronaut missions
US Navy and NASA teams recovered the spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico on Sunday after a 25.5-day mission and will bring Orion back to the USS Portland ship. The uncrewed Artemis 1 test flight sets up NASA to launch astronauts to the moon in 2024.
The historic Orion spacecraft makes a successful splashdown. The U.S. is another step closer to returning to the moon.
Humans' next ride to the moon came zooming back down to Earth Sunday after completing a 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon and back.
The splashdown of NASA's Orion spacecraft marked the final milestone for the Artemis 1 test flight of the moon capsule and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the first spaceflight for both vehicles designed to carry astronauts back to the moon for the first time in 50 years.
The 322-foot-tall rocket propelled the spacecraft into orbit with more than 8 million pounds of thrust kick-starting its 25.5-day mission to the moon and back.
On Sunday, a successful splashdown at 12:40 p.m. EST in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico marked the end of Orion's journey.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called it a "historic" and "extraordinary" day for the U.S. and its European partners.
"This is a defining day. It’s one that marks new technology, a whole new breed of astronauts, a vision for the future that captures the DNA of – in particular Americans, although we do this as an international effort -- and that DNA is we are explorers," Nelson said.
Orion's view of Earth grows larger as the spacecraft returns on Dec. 11, 2022.
(NASA)
Before Earth re-entry began, Orion untethered from the European Space Agency service module that had been providing power and propelling the spacecraft throughout its journey around the moon.
"The European Service Module has done its job," NASA commentator Rob Navias after separation.
Using a method known as "skip entry," Orion dipped into the upper part of Earth’s atmosphere and then, like a stone skipping on water, jumped back out before the final descent.
Navias described the re-entry conditions as "hellish" as Orion’s heat shield needs to withstand 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit, temperatures about half as hot as the outer surface of the sun.
The "moment of truth for Orion" was a key objective in the Artemis 1 test flight, proving whether the spacecraft heat shield could protect future astronauts returning home from the moon.
"That headshield had to work and it did beautifully," Nelson said.
From start to finish, Orion was moving at 25,000 mph and ultimately slowed to a gentle splash in the Pacific Ocean. As Orion plunged through Earth’s atmosphere, it used a series of parachutes to slow down.
After the splashdown, the spacecraft could be seen bobbing up and down in the Pacific Ocean.
U.S. Navy and NASA teams were there in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico waiting for Orion to splash down from its nearly 26-day mission. The recovery teams will bring Orion back to the USS Portland ship, where it will be brought back to the port at San Diego, California, before heading back to Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The view of Earthrise next to the moon from NASA's Orion spacecraft on Dec. 5, 2022 as it emerges from behind the moon. The spacecraft completed a return powered flyby burn, swinging around the moon and beginning its journey back to Earth. (Image: NASA)
Orion's view of Earth grows larger as the spacecraft returns on Dec. 11, 2022. (Image: NASA)
A morse code symbol for "Charlie" commemorates Orion Deputy Program Manager Charlie Lundquist, who died in 2020.
Binary code for the number 18 celebrates the return to the moon after Apollo 17.
There are five hidden objects in this picture. Can you spot them?
The image of a cardinal is tribute to former Orion Program manager and devout St. Louis Cardinals fan Mark Geyer.
On Dec. 11, 2022 NASA's Orion spacecraft comes back down to Earth landing in the Pacific Ocean on parachutes after a 25.5-day mission around the moon. (Image: NASA)
The view from NASA's Orion spacecraft as it makes the final flyby of the moon on Dec. 5, 2022 before returning to Earth. (Image: NASA)
On the 19th day of the Artemis I mission, the Moon grows larger in frame as Orion prepares for the return powered flyby on Dec. 5, when it will pass approximately 79 miles above the lunar surface. (Image: NASA)
Orion’s solar arrays split the difference between Earth and the Moon on flight day 14 of the Artemis I mission in this image captured by a camera on the tip of one of the spacecraft’s four solar arrays. (Image: NASA)
On flight day 13, Orion continues to distance itself from Earth and the Moon, looking back on our home planet and lunar neighbor as the Moon prepares to eclipse the Earth as seen from Orion.
On flight day 12 of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission, a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured the Moon as Orion travels in distant retrograde orbit around the moon. (Image: NASA)
On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, Orion’s optical navigation camera captured black-and-white images of craters on the Moon below. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew. (Image: NASA)
A view of the Orion solar arrays and the moon during the Artemis 1 mission on Nov. 22, 2022. (Image: NASA)
A portion of the far side of the moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this image taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion s solar arrays The spacecraft entered the lunar sphere of influence Sunday, Nov. 20 making the Moon instead of Earth the main gravitational force acting on the spacecraft. On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 it came within 80 miles of the lunar surface the closest approach of the uncrewed Artemis I mission before moving into a distant retrograde orbit around the moon. (Image: NASA)
Cameras mounted on the crew module of the Orion spacecraft captured these views of the Moon’s surface. On flight day 20 of the Artemis I mission, the spacecraft made its second and final close approach to the Moon before its returned powered flyby burn. (Image: NASA)
NASA's Orion spacecraft takes a "selfie" with the moon on Nov. 21, 2022 during the Artemis 1 test flight. (Image: NASA)
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
The view of Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft from about 60,000 miles away as it begins the journey to the moon. (Image: NASA)
Orion made two close flybys of the moon, reaching about 80 miles from the lunar surface and capturing beautiful detail of lunar craters.
With the Artemis 1 mission complete, NASA engineers will begin the task at hand combing through all the data from the mission and examining the spacecraft to see how it did on the maiden voyage.
"We’re going to be up to our ears in data, thankfully," the NASA administrator said moments after splashdown.
In 2024, NASA will launch two astronauts on another Orion spacecraft on the Artemis II mission. The space agency plans to announce who those astronauts will be some time next year.