The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast storm to bring severe weather, snow this week

Coast-to-coast storm forecast to create severe weather, blizzard conditions this week

A powerful storm system will combine with a dynamic atmosphere in place across the U.S. this week to create all kinds of nasty weather as it crosses the country. The attention of the FOX Forecast Center is turning to a potential severe weather outbreak in the South and the possibility of a blizzard in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Signs pointing to end of triple-dip La Niña

We’re in the midst of a rare triple-dip La Niña. This means that waters in the Pacific Ocean have been cooler than average for the past three years, which usually creates a drier pattern across the southern U.S. and a wetter pattern across the northern tier of the country. Climate experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this pattern is likely to switch to a neutral phase near spring.

Weather image of the day: Totally tubular clouds

Now, you’re just showing off, Mother Nature. A rare weather phenomenon resulted in some clouds that looked more like the high seas than the mountainous West. Rachel Gordon snapped this picture of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds over Big Horn, Wyoming, earlier this month.

Orion returns to Earth in spectacular splashdown

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission came to an end Sunday with the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft after it looped the moon. Artemis is what NASA has named the program that will return astronauts to the moon, and Orion is the spacecraft that will do it. Orion’s first trip started nearly a month ago when the ship was launched to our celestial neighbor without a crew. After 1.4 million miles to the moon and back, Orion landed in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday.

What are your odds of a white Christmas?

