Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather, heavy rain to impact East Coast travel

Today's top weather news for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024: Millions of people along the East Coast are bracing for severe weather, strong winds and heavy rain that will slow travel along the I-95 corridor and at some of the nation's busiest airports.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:57

Weather in America: December 11, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions along East Coast brace for severe weather, heavy rain impacting travel along I-95

A rapidly intensifying storm system will exacerbate travel disruptions in the Northeast over the next few days, affecting the Interstate 95 corridor with heavy rain, gusty winds and severe weather.

Parts of the Northeast are now seeing their highest December severe weather threat since 2010.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Lake-effect snow to blast Great Lakes for 3rd time in 2 weeks

A significant storm system moving through the eastern third of the country will help trigger another arctic blast, with at least 10 to 20 inches of snow expected downwind of the major Great Lakes as the lake-effect snow machine ramps back up for the third time in two weeks.

The combination of gusty winds and blowing snow is expected to lead to blizzard-like conditions, especially on Thursday when winds peak at 25-45 mph.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Great Lakes through Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Great Lakes through Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Explosive Franklin Fire forces thousands to evacuate as 3,000 acres burn in Malibu

Over 1,000 first responders from multiple agencies are on the ground and in the air battling the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu, California, outside Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The fire has sent thousands of residents fleeing for safety and prompted a shelter-in-place order at Pepperdine University on Tuesday.

Firefighters were alerted to the wildfire just before 11 p.m. local time Monday. In a matter of hours, the fire exploded in size, scorching more than 3,000 acres by Wednesday morning with no containment.

Over 1,000 first responders from multiple agencies are on the ground and in the air battling the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu, California, outside Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Over 1,000 first responders from multiple agencies are on the ground and in the air battling the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu, California, outside Los Angeles on Wednesday.

(Doug Morrison / LACoFD Photographer)

Watch: Scorching flames from Franklin Fire charge past Pepperdine University

The raging Franklin Fire threatened Pepperdine University on Tuesday, forcing students to shelter in place as the flames charged past the campus. Videos shared by those who were inside the Payson Library showed the flames approaching while stunned students watched through windows.

A video shared from California shows students sheltering inside a library at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire can be seen raging outside a window. 00:38

Watch: Pepperdine University students shelter in library as Franklin Fire rages

A video shared from California shows students sheltering inside a library at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire can be seen raging outside a window.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...