The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather, heavy rain to impact East Coast travel

Millions along East Coast brace for severe weather, heavy rain impacting travel along I-95

A rapidly intensifying storm system will exacerbate travel disruptions in the Northeast over the next few days, affecting the Interstate 95 corridor with heavy rain, gusty winds and severe weather.

Parts of the Northeast are now seeing their highest December severe weather threat since 2010.

Lake-effect snow to blast Great Lakes for 3rd time in 2 weeks

A significant storm system moving through the eastern third of the country will help trigger another arctic blast, with at least 10 to 20 inches of snow expected downwind of the major Great Lakes as the lake-effect snow machine ramps back up for the third time in two weeks.

The combination of gusty winds and blowing snow is expected to lead to blizzard-like conditions, especially on Thursday when winds peak at 25-45 mph.

Explosive Franklin Fire forces thousands to evacuate as 3,000 acres burn in Malibu

Over 1,000 first responders from multiple agencies are on the ground and in the air battling the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu , California , outside Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The fire has sent thousands of residents fleeing for safety and prompted a shelter-in-place order at Pepperdine University on Tuesday.

Firefighters were alerted to the wildfire just before 11 p.m. local time Monday. In a matter of hours, the fire exploded in size, scorching more than 3,000 acres by Wednesday morning with no containment.

Watch: Scorching flames from Franklin Fire charge past Pepperdine University

The raging Franklin Fire threatened Pepperdine University on Tuesday, forcing students to shelter in place as the flames charged past the campus. Videos shared by those who were inside the Payson Library showed the flames approaching while stunned students watched through windows.

