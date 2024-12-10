Scorching Franklin Fire forces Pepperdine University students to shelter in place as flames charge past campus

MALIBU, Calif. – A raging wildfire threatened Pepperdine University on Tuesday morning, forcing students to shelter in place as flames charged past the campus.

Students and faculty took shelter at the Payson Library and the Tyler Campus Center as the rapidly expanding Franklin Fire was visible from the Malibu campus.

"The university understands the worst of the fire has pushed past Pepperdine," the university said. "However, there are smaller spot fires on campus that are not threatening life or structures, and fire resources remain on campus to address these spot fires as they occur."

Student Gaby Salgado was among the dozens of students sheltering in place at the library for nearly four hours and described the harrowing experience to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

"Very stressful seeing flames outside … we were so scared," she said. "Power is out … the wind was so strong. I knew it was dangerous."

As power remains out for much of Malibu, campus officials said they would maintain the shelter-in-place protocol until at least daylight.

University officials have suspended normal operations on the Malibu campus for the day, canceling final exams that were scheduled.

Multiple Los Angeles County Fire Department engines have been stationed on campus, and helicopters have utilized the lakes in Alumni Park to collect water for aerial firefighting efforts.

The strong, dangerous and long-duration Santa Ana winds are ramping up across Southern California, especially in areas such as Ventura County’s coast, the western San Fernando Valley and the western Santa Monica Mountains, where High Wind Warnings are already in place.

The FOX Forecast Center said the fire event has the potential to be as strong as the Nov. 5-6 Santa Ana event that led to the Mountain Fire.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" (PDS) Fire Weather Warning. These high-end warnings don't come often, with fewer than one issued per year. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued in the region.