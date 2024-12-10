Search
Extreme Weather
Scorching Franklin Fire forces Pepperdine University students to shelter in place as flames charge past campus

The Franklin Fire has forced Pepperdine University to suspend operations and order a campus-wide shelter-in-place as the wildfire charged past the Malibu campus. Students and faculty are seeking refuge in campus buildings while firefighters battle the blaze.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
MALIBU, Calif. – A raging wildfire threatened Pepperdine University on Tuesday morning, forcing students to shelter in place as flames charged past the campus.

Students and faculty took shelter at the Payson Library and the Tyler Campus Center as the rapidly expanding Franklin Fire was visible from the Malibu campus. 

"The university understands the worst of the fire has pushed past Pepperdine," the university said. "However, there are smaller spot fires on campus that are not threatening life or structures, and fire resources remain on campus to address these spot fires as they occur."

A raging wildfire is threatening Pepperdine University, forcing students to shelter-in-place as flames approach the campus early Tuesday morning.

A raging wildfire is threatening Pepperdine University, forcing students to shelter in place as flames approach the campus early Tuesday morning.

(Matthew Morrison)

Student Gaby Salgado was among the dozens of students sheltering in place at the library for nearly four hours and described the harrowing experience to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. 

"Very stressful seeing flames outside … we were so scared," she said. "Power is out … the wind was so strong. I knew it was dangerous."

A video shared from California shows students sheltering inside a library at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire can be seen raging outside a window.

Watch: Pepperdine University students shelter in library as Franklin Fire rages

A video shared from California shows students sheltering inside a library at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire can be seen raging outside a window.

As power remains out for much of Malibu, campus officials said they would maintain the shelter-in-place protocol until at least daylight.

University officials have suspended normal operations on the Malibu campus for the day, canceling final exams that were scheduled.

Multiple Los Angeles County Fire Department engines have been stationed on campus, and helicopters have utilized the lakes in Alumni Park to collect water for aerial firefighting efforts.

    This image shows flames from the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu outside Los Angeles. (RMG News)

    This photo shows crews racing to the scene of the Franklin Fire in Malibu outside Los Angeles. (RMG News)

    This image shows a firefighters working to beat back the flames of the Franklin Fire in Malibu outside Los Angeles. (RMG News)

    This image shows flames from the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu outside Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2024. ( )

The strong, dangerous and long-duration Santa Ana winds are ramping up across Southern California, especially in areas such as Ventura County’s coast, the western San Fernando Valley and the western Santa Monica Mountains, where High Wind Warnings are already in place. 

The FOX Forecast Center said the fire event has the potential to be as strong as the Nov. 5-6 Santa Ana event that led to the Mountain Fire

A dramatic video recorded in California shows a massive wildfire named the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu.

Watch: Franklin Fire prompts evacuations in Malibu outside Los Angeles

A dramatic video recorded in California shows a massive wildfire named the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" (PDS) Fire Weather Warning. These high-end warnings don't come often, with fewer than one issued per year. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued in the region.

