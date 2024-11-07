Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Explosive Southern California wildfires driven by powerful Santa Ana winds burn 15,000 acres

The relentless 50-70 mph wind gusts have created a perfect storm of conditions, leading to rapid fire spread and widespread evacuations. In a matter of hours, the destructive Mountain Fire in Ventura County consumed nearly 15,000 acres.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The ongoing Santa Ana event has come as advertised, bringing extreme fire conditions to parts of southern California. 02:29

Dangerous Santa Ana winds spark fire danger in Southern California

The ongoing Santa Ana event has come as advertised, bringing extreme fire conditions to parts of southern California.

LOS ANGELES – Powerful Santa Ana winds near Los Angeles are fueling some of the most significant wildfire threats in years across Southern California.

The relentless 50-70 mph wind gusts have created a perfect storm of conditions, leading to rapid fire spread and widespread evacuations.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Firefighters are working to contain the rapidly spreading Mountain Fire in Ventura County, California, amid a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' from Santa Ana winds.  02:16

Mountain Fire burns in Ventura County, prompting evacuations

Firefighters are working to contain the rapidly spreading Mountain Fire in Ventura County, California, amid a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' from Santa Ana winds. 

These conditions led to the explosion of the destructive Mountain Fire in Ventura County on Wednesday. In a matter of hours, it consumed nearly 15,000 acres. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of Ventura, Camarillo, Moorpark and Somis, California.

WHAT DO LEVEL 1, 2, AND 3 EVACUATIONS MEAN DURING WILDFIRES?

  • A home burns from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California.
    Image 1 of 7

    A home burns from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

  • Flames engulf a structure during a fast-moving wildfire on November 6, 2024 in Moorpark, California.
    Image 2 of 7

    Flames engulf a structure during a fast-moving wildfire on November 6, 2024 in Moorpark, California. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

  • A home burns during the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, California, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
    Image 3 of 7

    A home burns during the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, California, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • A Los Angeles County firefighter battles flames as a home burns from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California.
    Image 4 of 7

    A Los Angeles County firefighter battles flames as a home burns from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

  • A helicopter drops fire retardant as a home burns from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California.
    Image 5 of 7

    A helicopter drops fire retardant as a home burns from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

  • A firefighter walks past a home burning from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California.
    Image 6 of 7

    A firefighter walks past a home burning from the Mountain Fire on November 6, 2024 in Camarillo, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

  • Embers fly near a burned home on Vista del Mar in a Santa Ana wind-driven fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Camarillo, CA.
    Image 7 of 7

    Embers fly near a burned home on Vista del Mar in a Santa Ana wind-driven fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Camarillo, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Officials say the Mountain Fire that erupted Wednesday morning in Ventura County has still not been contained and has injured several people. At least 800 firefighters are on the scene, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Footage released by the agency shows firefighting efforts in Camarillo Heights.

HERE'S HOW WILDFIRES GET THEIR NAMES

Firefighters in Ventura County, California, were working through the night into Thursday, local officials said, as the Mountain Fire burned more than 14,000 acres on Wednesday, damaging several structures. Footage released by the local fire department shows firefighting efforts in Camarillo Heights. 00:34

Fast-spreading Mountain Fire destroys homes in Ventura County, California

Firefighters in Ventura County, California, were working through the night into Thursday, local officials said, as the Mountain Fire burned more than 14,000 acres on Wednesday, damaging several structures. Footage released by the local fire department shows firefighting efforts in Camarillo Heights.

The fire had damaged several homes according to reports, but no deaths were reported.

Videos from Ventura County Supervisor Jeff Gorell show the thick smoke in Camarillo. In another video, firefighters can be seen trying to control the blaze.

SURVIVAL EXPERT OFFERS TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME FROM WILDFIRES

Firefighters continued their relentless fight against the flames overnight, employing a combination of ground crews and night-flying helicopters. Hundreds of mutual aid crews throughout California continue to arrive on the scene, as the fast-moving fire has impacted numerous structures. 

Damage estimates are expected to begin on Thursday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WHAT SHOULD BE IN YOUR EVACUATION 'GO' BAG DURING WILDFIRE SEASON

Video from Camarillo, California shows smoke from the Mountain Fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.  00:19

Wind-whipped fire in Camarillo, California

Video from Camarillo, California shows smoke from the Mountain Fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. 

Another dangerous fire, the Broad Fire, is burning in the Malibu area, threatening homes and businesses.

The FOX Forecast Center said the Santa Ana winds peaked Wednesday morning but periods of strong and gusty northeast to east winds will continue into Thursday. While Thursday's conditions won't be quite as extreme, they will remain highly conducive to fire spread.

WHAT ARE ‘ZOMBIE FIRES’?

The Mountain Fire is actively spreading due to strong winds. Airplanes are unable to aid in the firefight due to wind conditions, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. 00:07

Firefighters work to contain Mountain Fire in Ventura County, California

The Mountain Fire is actively spreading due to strong winds. Airplanes are unable to aid in the firefight due to wind conditions, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The strongest gusts of 50-60 mph will be along and below the coastal slopes of the mountains, including around the Mountain Fire. The lowest daytime humidity will also be found near the fire and across Ventura and Los Angeles counties, where the National Weather Service issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning.

The wildfires have also forced school closures and power outages. The smoke from the fires has also significantly impacted air quality, prompting health alerts for residents.

Tags
Loading...