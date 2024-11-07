Explosive Southern California wildfires driven by powerful Santa Ana winds burn 15,000 acres

LOS ANGELES – Powerful Santa Ana winds near Los Angeles are fueling some of the most significant wildfire threats in years across Southern California.

The relentless 50-70 mph wind gusts have created a perfect storm of conditions, leading to rapid fire spread and widespread evacuations.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

These conditions led to the explosion of the destructive Mountain Fire in Ventura County on Wednesday. In a matter of hours, it consumed nearly 15,000 acres. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of Ventura, Camarillo, Moorpark and Somis , California.

WHAT DO LEVEL 1, 2, AND 3 EVACUATIONS MEAN DURING WILDFIRES?

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Officials say the Mountain Fire that erupted Wednesday morning in Ventura County has still not been contained and has injured several people. At least 800 firefighters are on the scene, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Footage released by the agency shows firefighting efforts in Camarillo Heights.

HERE'S HOW WILDFIRES GET THEIR NAMES

The fire had damaged several homes according to reports, but no deaths were reported.

Videos from Ventura County Supervisor Jeff Gorell show the thick smoke in Camarillo. In another video, firefighters can be seen trying to control the blaze.

SURVIVAL EXPERT OFFERS TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME FROM WILDFIRES

Firefighters continued their relentless fight against the flames overnight, employing a combination of ground crews and night-flying helicopters. Hundreds of mutual aid crews throughout California continue to arrive on the scene, as the fast-moving fire has impacted numerous structures.

Damage estimates are expected to begin on Thursday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WHAT SHOULD BE IN YOUR EVACUATION 'GO' BAG DURING WILDFIRE SEASON

Another dangerous fire, the Broad Fire, is burning in the Malibu area, threatening homes and businesses.

The FOX Forecast Center said the Santa Ana winds peaked Wednesday morning but periods of strong and gusty northeast to east winds will continue into Thursday. While Thursday's conditions won't be quite as extreme, they will remain highly conducive to fire spread.

WHAT ARE ‘ZOMBIE FIRES’?

The strongest gusts of 50-60 mph will be along and below the coastal slopes of the mountains, including around the Mountain Fire. The lowest daytime humidity will also be found near the fire and across Ventura and Los Angeles counties, where the National Weather Service issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning.

The wildfires have also forced school closures and power outages. The smoke from the fires has also significantly impacted air quality, prompting health alerts for residents.