Franklin Fire in Malibu explodes overnight, forces evacuations amid 'highest possible' fire threat

MALIBU, Calif. – Firefighters in California are continuing a relentless assault against a wildfire known as the Franklin Fire, which exploded in size outside Los Angeles late Monday night, sending residents scrambling for safety as flames devoured the landscape and structures.

The city of Malibu issued mandatory evacuations Monday night and Tuesday morning as officials warned residents of the approaching flames.

Firefighters have continued to douse the flames from the ground and air, but their efforts have done little to stop the fire’s advance. Officials said the fire has moved across the Pacific Coast Highway into the Malibu Pier area.

"Malibu Pier and other structures are impacted," the Malibu city officials said on X. "Structures are impacted on Malibu Knolls Road and Sweetwater Canyon."

Fire officials said the fire was continuing to grow, and in a matter of hours it scorched more than 1,800 acres and was 0% contained.

The Franklin Fire is burning close to Pepperdine University, where officials told students and staff to shelter in place in the Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library.

A video recorded inside the library showed students sheltering inside while flames could be seen scorching the landscape outside a window.

University officials said normal operations have been suspended on the Malibu campus Tuesday, including canceling classes and finals.

"The University understands the worst of the fire has pushed past Pepperdine," university officials said early Tuesday morning. "However, there are smaller spot fires on campus that are not threatening life or structures, and fire resources remain on campus to address these spot fires as they occur."

In addition, university officials said power had been shut off across much of the Malibu area, and the shelter-in-place order would remain in effect until sunrise for the safety of students and staff.

According to a report from FOX 11 Los Angeles, members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting with the Franklin Fire, said deputies were going door-to-door in Malibu and were using loudspeakers to alert residents of the evacuation orders in the area.

Videos from the scene show the massive response by firefighters who have been working to contain and extinguish the blaze. Firefighters can be seen spraying water on the fire while the flames consume the dry vegetation and scorch the landscape.

So far, there haven't been any reports of injuries or death associated with the fire.

Southern California faces ‘highest possible’ wildfire threat

This graphic shows the fire weather threat in California on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles has been warning those in Southern California that the Santa Ana winds would bring the "highest possible" fire danger to most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The NWS issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Fire Weather Warning for much of the Santa Ana wind corridor through Tuesday.

This graphic shows the Fire Weather Warnings in California.

The PDS Warning extended through Wednesday for the Susana Mountains. To the south, San Diego County was also under a Fire Weather Warning.

Forecasters feared that these fire weather conditions could "rival other historical fires in recent times," including last month’s Mountain Fire and the Thomas Fire in December 2017.