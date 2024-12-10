Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Franklin Fire puts Pepperdine students on alert as wildfire charges past campus: 'Panic at first'

Flames from the Franklin Fire have crossed the Pacific Coast Highway and are threatening structures. At one point Tuesday morning, students at Pepperdine University had to take shelter as the fire charged past the university.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Henry Adams, a junior journalism student at Pepperdine University, joins FOX Weather to provide an update on the situation on campus.

MALIBU, Calif. – A dangerous situation is unfolding in Southern California. At least 20,000 Los Angeles County residents are under evacuation orders due to a fast-moving and dangerous wildfire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds

Flames from the Franklin Fire have crossed the Pacific Coast Highway and are threatening structures. At one point Tuesday morning, students at Pepperdine University had to take shelter as the fire charged past the university. 

Henry Adams, a junior journalism student, was not on campus Monday night when the fires broke out about 10 p.m. local time. However, he was flooded with social media posts and videos from friends who were studying late and witnessed the fire firsthand.

A video recorded inside the library showed students sheltering inside while flames could be seen scorching the landscape outside a window.

FRANKLIN FIRE IN MALIBU EXPLODES OVERNIGHT, FORCES EVACUATIONS AMID 'HIGHEST POSSIBLE' FIRE THREAT

A video shared from California shows students sheltering inside a library at Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire can be seen raging outside a window.

"It was a panic at first," he told FOX Weather. "They're all seeing the smoke in the canyon. Everybody's trying to evacuate before they do the shelter-in-place order. That's where they're at now."

SEE IT: SCORCHING FLAMES FROM FRANKLIN FIRE CHARGE PAST PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY IN MALIBU

A raging wildfire is threatening Pepperdine University, forcing students to shelter-in-place as flames approach the campus early Tuesday morning.

(Matthew Morrison)

Pepperdine campus is known to be one of the safest places in Malibu when one of these wildfires occurs, according to Adams.

"Historically, they have done this shelter-in-place procedure. They did it back in 2018 during the Woolsey Fire," Adams adds.

FRANKLIN FIRE CONTINUES BURNING OUT OF CONTROL IN MALIBU

  A firefighter sprays water as the Franklin Fire burns on December 10, 2024 on Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
    A firefighter sprays water as the Franklin Fire burns on December 10, 2024 on Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  This image shows a firefighters working to beat back the flames of the Franklin Fire in Malibu outside Los Angeles.
    This image shows a firefighters working to beat back the flames of the Franklin Fire in Malibu outside Los Angeles. (RMG News)

  This photo shows crews racing to the scene of the Franklin Fire in Malibu outside Los Angeles.
    This photo shows crews racing to the scene of the Franklin Fire in Malibu outside Los Angeles. (RMG News)

  This image shows flames from the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu outside Los Angeles.
    This image shows flames from the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu outside Los Angeles. (RMG News)

  Firefighters work as the Franklin Fire burns near a building on December 10, 2024 in Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
    Firefighters work as the Franklin Fire burns near a building on December 10, 2024 in Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  Firefighters work as the Franklin Fire burns on December 10, 2024 in Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
    Firefighters work as the Franklin Fire burns on December 10, 2024 in Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  Franklin Fire burns near a building on December 10, 2024 on Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
    Franklin Fire burns near a building on December 10, 2024 on Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Those sheltering in place reported hearing loud alarms ordering immediate evacuation. One student, stunned by the fire's intensity and rapid spread, captured photos of the scene. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Pepperdine student speaks with FOX 11 Los Angeles as Franklin rages outside of campus. Students were told to shelter in place.

Pepperdine student speaks with FOX 11 Los Angeles amid Franklin Fire in Malibu

Pepperdine student speaks with FOX 11 Los Angeles as Franklin rages outside of campus. Students were told to shelter in place.

By 7:30 a.m. local time, Pepperdine administrators lifted their shelter-in-place protocol after assessing campus conditions at daybreak.

"Campus conditions are safe for members of the community to return to student residences and on-campus homes, the university said. "The community is strongly encouraged to remain on campus and stay off Malibu roads as first responders continue to respond to the Franklin Fire, which continues to threaten Malibu."

Power remains out for much of the campus and Malibu area. A Fire Weather Warning continues as gusty winds remain. If conditions worsen, campus officials said they may have to reinstitute their shelter-in-place protocols. 

