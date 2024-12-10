Franklin Fire puts Pepperdine students on alert as wildfire charges past campus: 'Panic at first'

MALIBU, Calif. – A dangerous situation is unfolding in Southern California. At least 20,000 Los Angeles County residents are under evacuation orders due to a fast-moving and dangerous wildfire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds.

Flames from the Franklin Fire have crossed the Pacific Coast Highway and are threatening structures. At one point Tuesday morning, students at Pepperdine University had to take shelter as the fire charged past the university.

Henry Adams, a junior journalism student, was not on campus Monday night when the fires broke out about 10 p.m. local time. However, he was flooded with social media posts and videos from friends who were studying late and witnessed the fire firsthand.

A video recorded inside the library showed students sheltering inside while flames could be seen scorching the landscape outside a window.

"It was a panic at first," he told FOX Weather. "They're all seeing the smoke in the canyon. Everybody's trying to evacuate before they do the shelter-in-place order. That's where they're at now."

Pepperdine campus is known to be one of the safest places in Malibu when one of these wildfires occurs, according to Adams.

"Historically, they have done this shelter-in-place procedure. They did it back in 2018 during the Woolsey Fire," Adams adds.

Those sheltering in place reported hearing loud alarms ordering immediate evacuation. One student, stunned by the fire's intensity and rapid spread, captured photos of the scene.

By 7:30 a.m. local time, Pepperdine administrators lifted their shelter-in-place protocol after assessing campus conditions at daybreak.

"Campus conditions are safe for members of the community to return to student residences and on-campus homes, the university said. "The community is strongly encouraged to remain on campus and stay off Malibu roads as first responders continue to respond to the Franklin Fire, which continues to threaten Malibu."

Power remains out for much of the campus and Malibu area. A Fire Weather Warning continues as gusty winds remain. If conditions worsen, campus officials said they may have to reinstitute their shelter-in-place protocols.