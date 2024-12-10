Search
Florida fisherman reels in $1.7 million worth of cocaine off Atlantic Ocean

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is now on a unique mission to return the lost loot found along the county's Atlantic coastline to its rightful owner.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A Florida fisherman had a catch of a different kind when he hauled in over 55 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1.7 million. 

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is now on a unique hunt to return the lost loot found along the county's Atlantic coastline to its rightful owner.

STORM TIDES WASH IN BARNACLE-COVERED ILLEGAL PACKAGE CONTAINING SMALL FORTUNE, FLORIDA DEPUTIES SAY

(Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to social media on Monday to share the bizarre find in a joking attempt to identify the rightful owner of the 25 kilos of cocaine that "inadvertently fell (off) the back of someone’s boat as they were apparently enjoying a leisurely stroll along the beautiful coastline and beaches of Brevard County!"

Ivey said in the cheeky post that the thankful fisherman wanted to do the right thing and contacted his agency after discovering the drugs, distinctively branded with a scorpion logo and watertight seal.

HURRICANE DEBBY WASHES OVER $1 MILLION OF COCAINE ONTO A FLORIDA BEACH

(Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

"So if the 25 kilos of coke belongs to you, all we need you to do is come down to our Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd in Rockledge and claim your property with absolutely no strings attached," Ivey said.

As an added bonus, the sheriff's office is offering a unique incentive for the owner to an all-expenses-paid staycation at "Ivey's Iron Bar Lodge."

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division at 321-264-5201.

