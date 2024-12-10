East Coast threatened by 50-mph winds, severe storms amid rapidly strengthening system spanning 1,000+ miles

A rapidly intensifying storm system will exacerbate travel disruptions in the Northeast over the next two days, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds affecting the Interstate 95 corridor, while accumulating snow in the interior will make travel hazardous around the Great Lakes.

The system began producing showers and thunderstorms across the South on Tuesday, but the days of the most significant impacts are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast models show a widespread 1-3 inches of rain stretching from the Appalachians into the Northeast, with locally heavier amounts.

Included in the heavy rainfall zones are Boston, New York City and Baltimore, where some airport delays have already been reported due to the adverse weather.

For much of the Northeast, the precipitation is welcome news with drought conditions that range from moderate to extreme, but flooding is expected because of how quickly the rain is expected to fall.

Flood Watches have been issued for more than 4 million residents in the Northeast, as the combination of rainfall and snowmelt could be problematic for some communities in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

While further south over North Carolina and Virginia, enough instability will be in place for the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

Rain and snow forecast

Northeast faces strong winds, soaking rain

The epicenter for most of the hazardous weather will be in the Northeast, where flooding rain, inland snow, and gusty winds are expected for most of Wednesday and into early Thursday.

A stream of moisture is expected to lead to widespread rainfall totals of 1-4 inches, with locally heavier amounts.

Additionally, a strong pressure gradient will trigger winds to near hurricane-force along the coastline.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph could be problematic between New York City and Boston.

The FOX Forecast Center warns damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages.

Northeast wind forecast

Many poorly secured Christmas decorations will be no match for Mother Nature.

The experts at Christmas Central have several tips to keep those inflatable decorations from flying away.

The company suggests using stakes, sandbags and even twine to keep the wind from becoming the season’s Grinch.

If you want guaranteed success, you might have to temporarily collapse and store the holiday decorations until the threat of significant weather passes.

Most major airports in the Northeast were reporting delays of between 30 minutes and one hour on Tuesday, which are expected to be extensive on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Most of the hazardous weather is expected to be out of the region by midday Thursday, leaving behind a chilly air mass to contend with for the remaining days of the workweek.

Invasion of cold air

Severe storms possible in the Mid-Atlantic

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across eastern Virginia and North Carolina on Wednesday as a cold front moves eastward across the region.

Air temperatures in the 60s and 70s, combined with dew points in the 60s, are expected to provide enough instability to create a threat of damaging winds and tornadoes.

While most thunderstorms are anticipated to remain below severe weather criteria, they will still have the potential to produce torrential rainfall and lightning.

Severe weather threat

Due to the region’s lack of precipitation, widespread flooding is not expected; however, areas with poor drainage or terrain altered during the remnants of Hurricane Helene could experience localized issues.

All inclement weather is expected to move offshore by sunrise Thursday, leaving behind brisk but cooler conditions.

Lake effect snow returns to Great Lakes forecast

The combination of a cold air mass and flow off the Great Lakes is expected to activate the lake-effect snow machine again from Wednesday through Friday.

Communities east of Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and Lake Michigan are expected to receive at least 10-20 inches of snowfall, prompting Lake Effect Snow Warnings for nearly 2 million residents.

National Weather Service meteorologists warn that travel will be difficult from Thursday into Friday as blowing snow greatly reduces visibility.

Snowfall forecast

Interstates 90 and 81 are the primary areas expected to receive significant snowfall, which could impact travel.

A significant warm-up over the weekend and into next week will halt the snow machine, leading to rapidly melting snow, which could cause flooding problems in the medium and long-term forecasts.