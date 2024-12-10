Strong jet stream could wreak havoc on Wednesday flights

NEW YORK – Airline passengers should prepare for possible impacts to their flights Wednesday as a dynamic combination of weather could lead to delays or – if you are traveling in the right direction – an earlier arrival time.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring flights across the eastern U.S. on Wednesday. The powerful, dynamic system moving across the region will be driven by an uncommonly strong jet stream, which could see speeds top nearly 150 mph high up in the atmosphere.

WASHINGTON FLIGHTS EXCEED 800 MPH DUE TO NEAR-RECORD WINDS OVER DC

The jet stream refers to winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere that travel from west to east and form when warm air masses from the south collide with cold air masses from the north. Since the boundary between cold and warm air masses is more pronounced during winter, the jet stream is more robust. Pilots can take advantage of this tailwind to decrease flight durations.

Given the expected north-south orientation, some flights may benefit from an increased tailwind, which may result in shorter flight times. This will be most common among northbound flights heading from locations in the Southeast to the Northeast.

HERE'S WHAT CAUSES TURBULENCE AND WHY YOU SHOULDN'T BE AFRAID OF IT

Conversely, southbound flights could experience different routes from the usual ones as they will be facing a strong headwind. This could also lead to slightly increased turbulence, especially in the form of Clear Air Turbulence (CAT).

CAT occurs at or above 15,000 feet and is felt when the plane moves in between air masses moving at different speeds or directions.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this strong jet stream combined with the expected heavy rain at major eastern U.S. hubs, including New York, Boston, Charlotte and Atlanta may lead to flight delays Wednesday.

It's always a good idea to check with your airline before heading to the airport.