Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: New tropical wave emerging off Africa being watched for development

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Aug. 9, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

New tropical wave emerging off Africa now area to watch for future development as 96L spins into irrelevance

Just as the disturbance tagged Invest 96L continues its journey into irrelevance in the open Atlantic Ocean, a new tropical wave just emerging off the western coast of Africa has caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center as a fresh area to watch for future development.

So far, the NHC has already doubled the odds of development to a 40% chance of the wave developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 7 days, from its initial 20% chance given just Friday night.

Sirens wail as 90+ mph winds blast Nebraska, leaving over 80,000 without power

A powerful line of thunderstorms brought hurricane-force winds across a swath of eastern Nebraska early Saturday morning, leaving a trail of damage stretching from Lincoln into Omaha.

Lincoln reported multiple gusts over 70 mph as the thunderstorms moved through, with a peak gust of 91 mph and another gust of 82 mph. The town of Exter, Nebraska reached 86 mph while Friend, Nebraska clocked an 84 mph gust.

The storm didn't let up as it swept into the Omaha area, with gusts reaching 75-85 mph along areas just went and northwest of Downtown Omaha.

Parts of Los Angeles evacuated as Canyon Fire explodes to over 5,300 acres

The Canyon Fire in Southern California continued to grow and burn on Friday afternoon, after forcing thousands of residents across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties to evacuate.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said more than 4,300 residents were evacuated as an additional 12,000 were placed under evacuation warnings.

The wildfire has consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained. Roughly 5,000 buildings are covered by current evacuation orders, according to fire officials. At least three firefighters have been injured while battling the flames, officials said.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.